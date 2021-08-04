Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our second-quarter financial results far exceeded our guidance, as we benefitted from a steady flow of high-value waste streams into our disposal network and a strong performance within our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions business,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These factors, coupled with a rebound in demand for many of our service offerings, drove substantial revenue growth and the highest second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow in the Company’s history. Positive underlying market trends helped generate growth across all key lines of business.”

Second-Quarter 2021 Results
 Revenues increased 30% to $926.5 million from $710.0 million in the same period of 2020. Income from operations grew 83% to $110.0 million from $60.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $67.1 million, or $1.22 per diluted share. This compares with net income of $29.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted for certain items in both periods, adjusted net income was $65.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted net income of $28.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period of 2020. (See reconciliation tables below)

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) increased 36% to $187.8 million from $138.3 million in the same period of 2020. Benefits from Canadian and U.S. government assistance programs accounted for $5.2 million of contributions in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $23.4 million in the same period of 2020.

Q2 2021 Review
 “Within our Environmental Services segment, revenues increased 18% from a year ago and 11% from Q1, fueled by growth in disposal and recycling volumes and a surge in Industrial Services activity,” McKim said. “Our incineration network continued to see strong demand, particularly for high-value waste streams, leading to utilization of 87% and a 5% increase in the average price per pound from a year ago. Our landfill business rebounded after several challenging quarters due to the pandemic, as volumes grew 13% and the average price increased 10%. Our Safety-Kleen Environmental branches continued their steady recovery, with quarterly parts washer services reaching 240,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. We also saw a meaningful contribution from our Industrial Services business with more than 50% growth driven by a backlog of deferred maintenance by customers during the past year.”

“Our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment delivered extraordinary growth and profitability in the quarter, as our new segment continues to benefit from the combination of our waste oil collection with our SK Oil business. The supply shortages for base and blended oil, along with the impacts of IMO 2020, created a highly favorable pricing environment,” McKim said. “These market conditions led to the widening spread in our used oil market. Segment revenue was up 32% from the first quarter and more than doubled from a year ago, when the pandemic temporarily shut down more than half of our re-refining plants. Adjusted EBITDA in the segment doubled from Q1 and was up more than seven-fold from a year ago. Waste oil collections grew to 57 million gallons from 47 million in the first quarter and from 43 million a year ago.”

In late June, Clean Harbors announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) to acquire certain assets related to Vertex’s used motor oil collection and re-refinery business in an all-cash transaction for $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The acquisition is now expected to close toward the end of the current quarter of 2021 or shortly thereafter, subject to approval by U.S. regulators and Vertex shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.

Company Announces Planned Expansion of Incineration Network Capacity
 Clean Harbors plans to construct a 70,000-ton hazardous waste incinerator at the Company’s plant in Kimball, Nebraska, which specializes in the destruction of hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The advanced new kiln will more than double annual incineration capacity at the 600-acre site to nearly 130,000 tons. Costing approximately $180 million to permit and construct over a four-year time frame, the new incinerator will add over 100 full-time workers upon completion.

“Clean Harbors is proud to make this investment in Nebraska to provide much needed environmental service capabilities to the Western U.S.,” McKim said. “We are excited to build upon our longtime relationship with the Kimball community, and confident these new jobs and increased business activity will benefit the economy of the region and the entire state.”

The Kimball expansion will be designed as North America’s most technologically advanced hazardous waste incinerator, equipped with world-class air emissions control technology that exceeds the Federal Clean Air Act’s most stringent air emissions standards. The plant will be only the second U.S. commercial hazardous waste incinerator to come online in the past 25 years, along with Clean Harbors El Dorado incinerator that opened in early 2017.

“While there is a lengthy permitting process and complex construction requirements, we are targeting having this facility operational in late 2024 and accepting waste in the first half of 2025,” McKim said. “We are confident that incineration demand – driven by the ongoing U.S. chemical and manufacturing expansion, and the continuing reduction of captive incinerators – will enable our additional capacity to be readily absorbed when it opens.”

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance
 “We enter the second half of 2021 with considerable momentum across all our key markets, backed by a promising North American economic environment. We expect a record-setting financial year for the Company,” McKim concluded. “Within our Environmental Services segment, we see encouraging signs for steady waste volumes, project work and rising demand for our broad suite of service offerings. With the planned acquisition of HydroChemPSC, we will significantly bolster our capabilities within Industrial Services and Field Services while driving more volumes into our network. Within our SKSS segment, we see our used oil to base oil pricing spread extending until later in the year, and we will continue to see the benefits of separating out this segment. We will continue to capitalize on the opportunities afforded by these current market conditions, and look forward to adding the Vertex facilities, personnel and waste oil collection assets to this segment. Overall, we continue to maintain a favorable outlook in both of our segments for the remainder of the year and into 2022.”

Based on its second-quarter financial performance and current market conditions, Clean Harbors is raising its 2021 guidance. For the year, the Company currently expects:

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $620 million to $650 million, based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $159 million to $193 million; and
  • Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $285 million to $315 million, based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $475 million to $525 million.

For the third quarter of 2021, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to be at a level similar to or slightly above the third quarter of 2020, when the Company recognized $13.3 million from government assistance programs.

Non-GAAP Results
 Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company’s loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except percentages):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Net income

$

67,075

 

 

$

29,023

 

 

$

88,811

 

 

$

40,595

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

2,873

 

 

 

2,766

 

 

 

5,826

 

 

 

5,327

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,305

 

 

 

2,786

 

 

 

6,785

 

 

 

6,077

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

71,592

 

 

 

72,494

 

 

 

143,755

 

 

 

147,027

 

Other expense, net

 

1,480

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

2,708

 

 

 

2,865

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,258

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

18,051

 

 

 

18,654

 

 

 

35,969

 

 

 

37,441

 

Provision for income taxes

 

23,395

 

 

 

11,859

 

 

 

33,368

 

 

 

21,557

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

187,771

 

 

$

138,266

 

 

$

317,222

 

 

$

264,147

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

20.3

%

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

18.3

%

 

 

16.8

%

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on sale of businesses and the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods’ results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference between net income and adjusted net income, and the difference between earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

67,075

 

 

$

29,023

 

 

$

88,811

 

$

40,595

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

 

 

3,258

Tax-related valuation allowances

 

(1,641

)

 

 

(305

)

 

 

7

 

 

626

Adjusted net income

$

65,434

 

 

$

28,902

 

 

$

88,818

 

$

44,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

1.62

 

$

0.73

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

Tax-related valuation allowances

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

Adjusted earnings per share

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

1.62

 

$

0.80

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
 Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. The Company excludes cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities such as taxes paid in connection with divestitures and in 2020 have also excluded cash paid in connection with the purchase of its corporate headquarters and certain capital improvements to the site as these expenditures are considered one-time in nature. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Adjusted free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

$

162,432

 

 

$

139,805

 

 

$

265,432

 

 

$

173,486

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(50,075

)

 

 

(42,954

)

 

 

(91,988

)

 

 

(125,721

)

Purchase and capital improvements of corporate HQ

 

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,080

 

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

2,275

 

 

 

951

 

 

 

3,479

 

 

 

3,101

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

114,632

 

 

$

98,147

 

 

$

176,923

 

 

$

71,946

 

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation
 An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

 

For the Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Projected GAAP net income

$

159

 

to

$

193

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

12

 

to

 

11

Stock-based compensation

 

16

 

to

 

18

Depreciation and amortization

 

290

 

to

 

280

Other expense, net

 

3

 

to

 

3

Interest expense, net

 

73

 

to

 

72

Provision for income taxes

 

67

 

to

 

73

Projected Adjusted EBITDA

$

620

 

to

$

650

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation
 An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

 

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2021

Projected net cash from operating activities

$

475

 

 

to

$

525

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(205

)

 

to

 

(225

)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

15

 

 

to

 

15

 

Projected adjusted free cash flow

$

285

 

 

to

$

315

 

Conference Call Information
 Clean Harbors will conduct a conference call for investors today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the information contained in this press release. During the call, management will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy. Investors who wish to listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slides should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 201.689.8881 or 877.709.8155 prior to the start time. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors
 Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
 Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans to,” “seeks,” “should,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “likely,” or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, the definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors’ management as of this date only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties surrounding the proposed Clean Harbors and HydroChemPSC transaction, and those items identified as “Risk Factors” in Clean Harbors’ most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the “Investors” section of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Revenues

$

926,458

 

 

$

710,000

 

 

$

1,734,606

 

 

$

1,568,563

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)

 

617,886

 

 

 

470,681

 

 

 

1,178,422

 

 

 

1,077,347

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

124,106

 

 

 

103,839

 

 

 

245,747

 

 

 

233,146

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

2,873

 

 

 

2,766

 

 

 

5,826

 

 

 

5,327

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

71,592

 

 

 

72,494

 

 

 

143,755

 

 

 

147,027

 

Income from operations

 

110,001

 

 

 

60,220

 

 

 

160,856

 

 

 

105,716

 

Other expense, net

 

(1,480

)

 

 

(500

)

 

 

(2,708

)

 

 

(2,865

)

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

(184

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,258

)

Interest expense, net

 

(18,051

)

 

 

(18,654

)

 

 

(35,969

)

 

 

(37,441

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

90,470

 

 

 

40,882

 

 

 

122,179

 

 

 

62,152

 

Provision for income taxes

 

23,395

 

 

 

11,859

 

 

 

33,368

 

 

 

21,557

 

Net income

$

67,075

 

 

$

29,023

 

 

$

88,811

 

 

$

40,595

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.23

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

0.73

 

Diluted

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share — Basic

 

54,529

 

 

 

55,590

 

 

 

54,625

 

 

 

55,673

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share — Diluted

 

54,854

 

 

 

55,748

 

 

 

54,945

 

 

 

55,882

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

595,574

 

$

519,101

Short-term marketable securities

 

70,683

 

 

51,857

Accounts receivable, net

 

659,364

 

 

611,534

Unbilled accounts receivable

 

59,446

 

 

55,681

Inventories and supplies

 

215,725

 

 

220,498

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

76,524

 

 

67,051

Total current assets

 

1,677,316

 

 

1,525,722

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,531,289

 

 

1,525,298

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

135,363

 

 

150,341

Goodwill

 

544,639

 

 

527,023

Permits and other intangibles, net

 

374,230

 

 

386,620

Other

 

13,042

 

 

16,516

Total other assets

 

1,067,274

 

 

1,080,500

Total assets

$

4,275,879

 

$

4,131,520

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

7,535

 

$

7,535

Accounts payable

 

249,206

 

 

195,878

Deferred revenue

 

83,733

 

 

74,066

Accrued expenses

 

311,656

 

 

295,823

Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities

 

23,865

 

 

26,093

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

35,074

 

 

36,750

Total current liabilities

 

711,069

 

 

636,145

Other liabilities:

 

 

 

Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion

 

83,742

 

 

74,023

Remedial liabilities, less current portion

 

98,341

 

 

102,623

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

1,547,398

 

 

1,549,641

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

101,377

 

 

114,258

Deferred tax liabilities

 

228,718

 

 

230,097

Other long-term liabilities

 

95,647

 

 

83,182

Total other liabilities

 

2,155,223

 

 

2,153,824

Total stockholders’ equity, net

 

1,409,587

 

 

1,341,551

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,275,879

 

$

4,131,520

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

88,811

 

 

$

40,595

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

143,755

 

 

 

147,027

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

2,109

 

 

 

9,006

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

 

1,806

 

 

 

1,787

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

5,826

 

 

 

5,327

 

Changes in environmental liability estimates

 

445

 

 

 

5,607

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,912

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

2,708

 

 

 

2,865

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,785

 

 

 

6,077

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

3,258

 

Environmental expenditures

 

(6,594

)

 

 

(6,104

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

 

(51,285

)

 

 

67,540

 

Inventories and supplies

 

765

 

 

 

(9,024

)

Other current and non-current assets

 

(12,043

)

 

 

(25,840

)

Accounts payable

 

49,880

 

 

 

(82,134

)

Other current and long-term liabilities

 

30,552

 

 

 

7,499

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

265,432

 

 

 

173,486

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(91,988

)

 

 

(125,721

)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

3,479

 

 

 

3,101

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(22,918

)

 

 

(8,877

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of transactional costs

 

 

 

 

7,753

 

Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits

 

(1,750

)

 

 

(1,242

)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

 

70,526

 

 

 

28,851

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(89,689

)

 

 

(45,550

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(132,340

)

 

 

(141,685

)

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:

 

 

 

Change in uncashed checks

 

(2,895

)

 

 

(1,689

)

Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock

 

(4,739

)

 

 

(3,395

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(45,409

)

 

 

(17,341

)

Deferred financing costs paid

 

(146

)

 

 

 

Payments on finance leases

 

(3,577

)

 

 

(1,790

)

Principal payments on debt

 

(3,768

)

 

 

(3,768

)

Borrowing from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

Payment on revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

(75,000

)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

 

(60,534

)

 

 

47,017

 

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

 

3,915

 

 

 

(3,443

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

76,473

 

 

 

75,375

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

519,101

 

 

 

371,991

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

595,574

 

 

$

447,366

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

 

Cash payments for interest and income taxes:

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

34,164

 

 

$

38,327

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

32,519

 

 

 

1,478

 

Non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment accrued

 

8,807

 

 

 

7,421

 

ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

5,774

 

 

 

16,216

 

ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities

 

18,704

 

 

 

16,452

 

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

Revenue

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues (Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

Environmental Services

$

723,147

 

 

$

950

 

 

$

724,097

 

 

$

612,720

 

 

$

(126

)

 

$

612,594

 

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

203,232

 

 

 

(950

)

 

 

202,282

 

 

 

97,224

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

97,350

 

Corporate Items

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

Total

$

926,458

 

 

$

 

 

$

926,458

 

 

$

710,000

 

 

$

 

 

$

710,000

 

 

 

For the Six Months Ended

Revenue

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

Environmental Services

$

1,376,025

 

 

$

2,674

 

 

$

1,378,699

 

 

$

1,317,756

 

 

$

30

 

 

$

1,317,786

 

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

358,423

 

 

 

(2,674

)

 

 

355,749

 

 

 

250,661

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

250,631

 

Corporate Items

 

158

 

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

146

 

Total

$

1,734,606

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,734,606

 

 

$

1,568,563

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,568,563

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Environmental Services

$

176,041

 

 

$

176,241

 

 

$

316,295

 

 

$

322,099

 

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

63,314

 

 

 

8,431

 

 

 

94,946

 

 

 

32,635

 

Corporate Items

 

(51,584

)

 

 

(46,406

)

 

 

(94,019

)

 

 

(90,587

)

Total

$

187,771

 

 

$

138,266

 

 

$

317,222

 

 

$

264,147

 

 

