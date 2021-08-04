CPI Card Group’s Common Stock to Trade on Nasdaq

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCQX: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has approved CPI’s application for the listing of CPI’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “PMTS,” effective with the opening of trading on August 5, 2021.

Scott Scheirman, CPI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to be trading on Nasdaq. We have confidence in our strategic plan to be the partner of choice by providing market-leading quality products and customer service, and we believe trading on Nasdaq will allow a broader base of investors the opportunity to own our stock.”