checkAd

Adtalem Begins Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Financial Services Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 13:31  |  38   |   |   

Consistent with its long-standing commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Financial Services segment, which includes ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists), Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning.

“The exploration of strategic alternatives for our Financial Services segment is a natural progression of our workforce solutions strategy and ongoing efforts to optimize our portfolio with a focus on healthcare education,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman and CEO of Adtalem. “Our Financial Services segment is a compelling collection of businesses with global scale and strong momentum, achieved through the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Adtalem’s Financial Services segment consists of a highly attractive set of businesses with commanding market share positions in the $5.2 trillion financial services industry, a large and growing market that requires mandatory licensure and recertification of its professionals. The brands within Adtalem’s Financial Services portfolio are the leaders in their respective markets, and together comprise a premium and verticalized platform in an industry with strong macro and industry tailwinds as regulatory and compliance requirements within the financial services industry continue to create demand for the unique education and training solutions these businesses offer.

The segment includes ACAMS – which remains the industry leader in the growing anti-financial crimes marketplace; Becker Professional Education – widely recognized as the “gold-standard” in CPA preparation with significant growth in complimentary CMA and CPE offerings; and OnCourse Learning – the premier training platform in the highly fragmented mortgage and banking industries.

No timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review, and the company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to its strategic review process, unless and until its board approves specific actions, or otherwise concludes the strategic review.

Adtalem has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal counsel to assist in the strategic review.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Adtalem has more than 6,500 employees, a network of more than 116,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Seite 1 von 2
Adtalem Global Education Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adtalem Begins Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Financial Services Segment Consistent with its long-standing commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:33 UhrAdtalem Announces CEO Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Adtalem Global Education Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Becker Offers New Diversity and Inclusion Certificate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Adtalem Global Education Promotes Josh Braunstein to President and Managing Director of Becker Professional Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten