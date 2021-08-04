Tradeweb Reports Volume of $20.6 Trillion in July

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for July 2021 of $20.6 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $972.2 billion (bn), an increase of 34.2 percent (%) year over year (YoY).

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “Tradeweb’s diversified growth continued in July, with strong year-over-year volume gains in government bonds, swaps, credit and repos. Our credit volumes were higher in the U.S. and Europe, and in U.S. High Yield we captured record market share as more clients were active in anonymous and portfolio trading.”