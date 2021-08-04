checkAd

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021   

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.

“I am immensely proud of our work to reposition Adtalem into a leading workforce solutions provider with a portfolio that solves complex talent challenges for our employer partners,” said Wardell. “During my five-year tenure as CEO, we have redefined the company’s identity, built a diverse, inclusive and mission-driven culture, aligned around a compelling strategy, streamlined our portfolio of institutions and brands, delivered strong returns and value to our shareholders and positioned the company to reimagine the future of healthcare education. I have always believed in the power of education to create opportunities and change lives, and our track record of expanding access to high-quality education and delivering superior academic outcomes that propel successful career journeys speaks for itself.”

Wardell continued, “The board, executive team and I could not be more thrilled to congratulate and support Steve as he takes on this new role. Since Steve joined Adtalem in 2018, he has been a highly strategic partner to me, our leadership team and the board of directors. His operational and executional skills have been instrumental as we divested non-core assets, repositioned our financial services companies for long-term, profitable growth, attracted key leadership talent to the company, and energized and aligned the team around the enterprise strategy. Steve also spearheaded the acquisition of Walden University and is driving the integration planning process that will allow us a running start when the acquisition is completed by the end of 1QFY22. He is the best leader to take the company forward as we execute on the growth initiatives and attractive synergy opportunities identified in the acquisition plan.”

