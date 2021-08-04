Kura Oncology to Participate in Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel titled “Bullseye - Targeted Oncology Part 2” at 10:20 a.m. ET / 7:20 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



A live audio webcast of the panel will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with a replay available shortly after the live event.