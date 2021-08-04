Graybug Vision to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Goldeneye” at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the panel will be available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location for 14 days.