CloudMD to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference from August 10 to 12, 2021. The conference will be delivered virtually.

Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting the Company on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT) in Track 12.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings. To register or to set up a meeting, please contact your Canaccord representative directly.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. For more information, visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker
VP, Investor Relations
julia@cloudmd.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





