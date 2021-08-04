Ecoark to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). Ecoark’s ticker symbol will remain unchanged as “ZEST” and the stock will begin trading on Nasdaq at the opening of the market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.



“Listing on Nasdaq is an important step forward for Ecoark that we believe will not only raise our profile in the broader investment community and serve to increase liquidity in the trading of our common stock, but more importantly, enable us to create greater shareholder value by providing a significantly enhanced platform to execute on our growth initiatives,” said Randy May, Ecoark’s Chief Executive Officer.