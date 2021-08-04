Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT Technologies

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC:SPLTF) is currently in the process of commercializing its suite of technologies utilizing blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) functionality (the “Spotlite360 Technologies”) for supply chains in a wide range of industries. The Company has strategically chosen market segments on which it will focus initially, including the pharmaceutical industry (as detailed in a July 6, 2021 press release) and the healthcare sector (as detailed in a July 12, 2021 press release). The Company is also exploring opportunities for the Spotlite360 Technologies to be utilized in agriculture supply chains, which have faced significant challenges in recent years as macro factors such as labour concerns and higher oil prices have affected the industry at large1.



All facets of the Spotlite360 Technologies can easily be integrated into systems, equipment, and supplies that are common for agriculture industry players to include farmers, ground transporters, distribution centres, and retail grocers. In a video presentation published by the Company in July 2021, Spotlite360 President James Greenwell provided examples of item-level tracking technologies such as radio frequency identification (“RFID”) tags, in combination with technologies licensed from TrackX Holdings Inc., that are leveraged within Spotlite360 Technologies to monitor the movement of inventory with immutable records. Examples of benefits that could be realized by firms in the agriculture industry from using the Spotlite360 Technologies include the following: