BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement to Acquire U.S. and Canadian Rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

The only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults

Patent protection until 2036

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, announced today that it entered into an agreement on August 3, 2021 with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution), the only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.

“ELYXYB represents an excellent strategic fit for BDSI and a very attractive opportunity to diversify our product portfolio by expanding into the dynamic migraine market, deepening our presence in Neurology, a logical adjacency to our pain franchise,” stated Jeff Bailey, CEO of BDSI.

“ELYXYB will contribute nicely to the Company’s revenue growth and profitability over time. This transaction leverages our commercial expertise and much of our existing infrastructure. We see this acquisition as establishing a great growth platform in Neurology. Further, the deal structure is attractive, allowing us to maintain our strong balance sheet and position us to pursue additional value-enhancing business development opportunities,” Bailey concluded.

ELYXYB is an oral solution of celecoxib, formulated using a self-micro emulsifying drug delivery system that improves solubility and bioavailability of the drug leading to better absorption1. This allows for the administration of a lower dose of drug to achieve therapeutic effect relative to a conventional oral solid dosage form. In pivotal studies, ELYXYB demonstrated a rapid onset of action which is critically important to patients suffering from acute migraine attacks. The results from pivotal studies established the efficacy of ELYXYB in the treatment of acute migraine. For adult patients who suffer from the debilitating and disruptive effects of migraine, there continues to be a need for reliable and efficacious treatment options. ELYXYB’s unit-dose oral solution makes it convenient for patients to take it immediately upon emergence of acute migraine attacks.