White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the recently
initiated 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2021 exploration program has
been designed to further test existing targets on the Company’s White Gold, Betty, Nolan and Bonanza properties, as well as to identify and advance other targets on its extensive regional land
package. The program is fully funded and backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
A map outlining the Company’s planned 2021 exploration work areas can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/.
“We are anticipating an exciting season in 2021 with our field programs well underway,” stated Terry Brace, Vice President of Exploration. “We have diamond drilling programs planned on several projects, including the Ryan’s Surprise where we encountered multiple high-grade gold intercepts last year, as well as targets on the Betty and Nolan properties, which will be the first-ever diamond drilling on those properties. Rotary air blast drilling is also planned on several high priority targets on the White Gold and Bonanza properties. The work programs are progressing well, with further detail and updates to be reported in due course.”
Highlights Include:
- Ryan’s Surprise and northernmost Ulli’s Ridge targets (2 km west of the flagship Golden Saddle deposit): diamond drill program comprising 2,651m in 8 holes has been completed to test for western strike and down-dip extensions of high-grade mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise, and shallow mineralization at Ulli’s Ridge.
- Approximately 10 RAB holes to test for shallow mineralization elsewhere at the Ulli’s Ridge and Minneapolis Creek targets on the White Gold property.
- Betty property: 2,000-2,500m diamond drill program to test several targets, including the Betty Ford where 2018 RAB drilling encountered 1.08 g/t Au over 50.29m. First ever diamond drilling on the property.
- Nolan property: 1,200m diamond drill program to test the Cali target, a 2km long multi-element soil geochemistry anomaly located along the regional Sixtymile-Pika fault, an important structure in Yukon and neighbouring Alaska which controls porphyry, epithermal and skarn mineralization. First ever diamond drilling on the property.
- Bonanza property: Recently identified targets will be advanced through a systematic program of geological and structural mapping, GT probe sampling, high-resolution induced polarization and resistivity surveys, followed by RAB drilling.
- Extensive regional exploration work on other select properties will include geologic mapping and prospecting, detailed structural interpretations, soil sampling, GT probe sampling, LiDAR surveys, and ground geophysics.
- Various webinars and other events have been arranged for management to present additional detail on the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program. Event and
registration details to be provided.
