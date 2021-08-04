White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the recently initiated 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2021 exploration program has been designed to further test existing targets on the Company’s White Gold, Betty, Nolan and Bonanza properties, as well as to identify and advance other targets on its extensive regional land package. The program is fully funded and backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).



A map outlining the Company’s planned 2021 exploration work areas can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/.