MGP Ingredients Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarterly results led by record performance in each of the three business segments

Consolidated sales increased 89.0% to $174.9 million, as a result of strong growth in each of the reporting segments.

Consolidated gross profit increased 174.5% to $56.8 million, representing 32.5% of consolidated sales, due to record gross profit in each of the reporting segments.

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 186.7% to $59.4 million, representing 33.9% of consolidated sales.

Consolidated operating income increased 144.0% to $27.7 million; non-GAAP operating income increased 204.7% to $36.9 million.

Earnings per share ("EPS") increased to $0.91 per share from $0.50 per share; non-GAAP EPS increased to $1.27 per share from $0.54 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.3 million from $15.7 million, representing a 169.8% increase.

“The record consolidated quarterly results reflect the progress our team has made toward executing our long-term strategic plan,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Sales of premium beverage alcohol increased 54.2%, primarily driven by brown goods sales growth of 72.8% from last year, which was due to both higher aged whiskey and new distillate sales. The American Whiskey category remains robust, and we continue to optimize our significant share and scale advantage to grow the business.

“Integration of our recently completed acquisition of Luxco remains on track, including achievement of the synergy expectations we shared earlier in the year”, continued Colo. “This additional platform is already improving our gross profit and cash flow generation profile and provides long term growth opportunities for the company. We also recently announced three key leadership changes, David Bratcher was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, Amel Pasagic was appointed Chief Information Officer and Erika Lapish joined as Vice President Human Resources. David, Amel and Erika are proven leaders and further strengthen our capability of executing our long-term strategies.”

Distillery Products Segment

In the second quarter of 2021, sales for the Distillery Products segment increased 20.8% to $90.3 million, reflecting a 54.2% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol, as a result of higher aged whiskey, white goods and new distillate sales. Gross profit increased to $32.0 million or 35.4% of segment sales, compared to $15.9 million, or 21.2% of segment sales in the second quarter 2020.

“We posted another record quarter in the Distillery Products segment, primarily driven by strong aged whiskey sales, as a result of the continued robust consumer demand for our premium beverage alcohol offerings,” said Colo. “The macro consumer trend supporting the ongoing growth of the American Whiskey category remains solid, which is confirmed by the demand we’re experiencing from new and existing brown goods customers.

“White goods sales also posted solid growth of 22.4% from the prior year period, primarily due to improved prices. As for industrial alcohol products, we have seen additional supply enter the market this quarter and we anticipate spot market margins will normalize and return to historical levels as demand moderates over the next several quarters.”

Branded Spirits Segment

In the second quarter of 2021, sales for the Branded Spirits segment totaled $60.4 million, primarily due to the Luxco acquisition. Gross profit increased to $18.4 million or 30.5% of segment sales, compared to $0.1 million, or 38.5% of segment sales in the second quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting related to the Luxco acquisition, gross margin totaled 35.7% for the quarter.

“The results for this newly created segment exceeded our expectations this quarter,” commented Colo. “We are very pleased with the ongoing consumer demand for our brands, as we continue to focus on improving our portfolio profitability by optimizing gross profits and margins, as well as the marketing mix across all of our brands.”

Ingredient Solutions Segment

For the second quarter of 2021, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 39.1% to $24.2 million. Gross profit increased to $6.4 million, or 26.5% of segment sales, compared to $4.7 million, or 27.1% of segment sales in the second quarter 2020.

“As expected, this quarter’s results reflect the solid demand we continue to experience for our specialty wheat proteins and starches in the Ingredient Solutions segment,” said Colo. “We believe our diverse customer base and product offering continue to be aligned with strong consumer trends.”

Other

MGP experienced a fire at the Atchison facility during the fourth quarter 2020, which damaged feed drying equipment and caused a temporary loss of production time. During the second quarter, the Company recorded a $6.2 million partial settlement from its insurance carrier and is working to construct a replacement drying system that is anticipated to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the second quarter 2021 increased to $29.2 million as compared to $9.4 million in the second quarter 2020, primarily driven by the assumption of Luxco SG&A expenses, as well as one-time acquisition related costs.

The corporate effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.2% compared with 23.1% in the year ago period due to higher pre-tax income, which lessened the proportionate effects of tax credits received.

EPS increased to $0.91 for the second quarter 2021 based on 21.9 million shares outstanding, compared to $0.50 for the second quarter 2020 based on 16.9 million shares outstanding. Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS increased to $1.27 per share from $0.54 per share, as compared to the prior year period.

2021 Outlook

MGP is offering the following consolidated guidance for fiscal 2021, including Luxco's financial results:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted to be in the $2.90 to $3.00 range, with weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 20.7 million at year end.



Conclusion

“While we are off to a strong start to the year, we remain conscientious of the pandemic’s continued uncertainty and its potential impact on our results,” said Colo. “We remain committed to the execution of our long-term growth strategy, further building on the momentum from last quarter and year. Our three business segments are uniquely aligned with strong consumer trends, which we believe will create long-term and sustainable shareholder value. While we are very pleased with the unprecedented aged whiskey sales year to date, our full year guidance reflects aged whiskey demand to moderate in the back half of the year and over the long-term, to grow in line with the overall American Whiskey category.”

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating Income Change Operating income for quarter ended June 30, 2020 $ 11,338 Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 18,286 161.3 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distillery Products segment 16,131 142.3 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 1,708 15.0 pp Increase in selling general and administrative expenses (19,800 ) (174.6 ) pp Operating income for quarter ended June 30, 2021 $ 27,663 144.0 %





Operating income, year to date versus year to date Operating Income Change Operating income for year to date ended June 30, 2020 $ 25,046 Increase in gross profit - Distillery Products segment 26,317 105.1 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 18,182 72.6 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment(a) 714 2.8 pp Increase in selling general and administrative expenses (22,096 ) (88.2 ) pp Operating income for quarter ended June 30, 2021 $ 48,163 92.3 %

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD

Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30, 2020 $ 0.50 Increase in operations(b) 0.74 148.0 pp(a) Change in interest expense, net(b) (0.02 ) (4.0 ) pp Tax: Change in effective tax rate (0.02 ) (4.0 ) pp Increase in shares outstanding resulting from the Merger (0.29 ) (58.0 ) pp Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended June 30, 2021 $ 0.91 82.0 %





Change in basic and diluted EPS, year to date versus year to date Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2020 $ 1.07 Increase in operations(b) 1.04 97.2 pp(a) Decrease in weighted average shares outstanding, excluding the Merger impacts 0.01 0.9 pp Change in interest expense, net(b) (0.02 ) (1.9 ) pp Increase in shares outstanding resulting from the Merger (0.29 ) (27.1 ) pp Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2021 $ 1.81 69.1 %

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).

(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2020).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLERY PRODUCTS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 43,766 $ 25,325 $ 18,441 72.8 % White goods 18,205 14,873 3,332 22.4 Premium beverage alcohol 61,971 40,198 21,773 54.2 Industrial alcohol 14,770 22,953 (8,183 ) (35.7 ) Food grade alcohol 76,741 63,151 13,590 21.5 Fuel grade alcohol 4,753 1,174 3,579 304.9 Distillers feed and related co-products 4,672 6,781 (2,109 ) (31.1 ) Warehouse services 4,182 3,699 483 13.1 Total Distillery Products $ 90,348 $ 74,805 $ 15,543 20.8 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 10,093 $ 320 $ 9,773 3,054.1 % Premium 6,301 47 6,254 13,306.4 Mid 17,786 — 17,786 n/a Value 20,944 — 20,944 n/a Other 5,302 17 5,285 31,088.2 Total Branded Spirits $ 60,426 $ 384 $ 60,042 15,635.9 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales

Change Increase / (Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 12,598 $ 9,122 $ 3,476 38.1 % Specialty wheat proteins 8,352 6,013 2,339 38.9 Commodity wheat starches 2,663 1,774 889 50.1 Commodity wheat proteins 552 462 90 19.5 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 24,165 $ 17,371 $ 6,794 39.1 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLERY PRODUCTS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date

Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 86,807 $ 53,970 $ 32,837 60.8 % White goods 34,862 31,712 3,150 9.9 Premium beverage alcohol 121,669 85,682 35,987 42.0 Industrial alcohol 32,106 44,571 (12,465 ) (28.0 ) Food grade alcohol 153,775 130,253 23,522 18.1 Fuel grade alcohol 7,270 2,696 4,574 169.7 Distillers feed and related co-products 9,644 13,770 (4,126 ) (30.0 ) Warehouse services 8,283 7,600 683 9.0 Total Distillery Products $ 178,972 $ 154,319 $ 24,653 16.0 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date

Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 10,574 $ 684 $ 9,890 1,445.9 % Premium 6,383 171 6,212 3,632.7 Mid 17,786 — 17,786 n/a Value 20,944 — 20,944 n/a Other 5,309 17 5,292 31,129.4 Total Branded Spirits $ 60,996 $ 872 $ 60,124 6,895.0 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date

Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 22,820 $ 19,334 $ 3,486 18.0 % Specialty wheat proteins 14,398 12,378 2,020 16.3 Commodity wheat starches 4,946 3,651 1,295 35.5 Commodity wheat proteins 1,130 1,088 42 3.9 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 43,294 $ 36,451 $ 6,843 18.8 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 174,939 $ 92,560 $ 283,262 $ 191,642 Cost of sales 118,112 71,858 194,136 147,729 Gross profit 56,827 20,702 89,126 43,913 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,164 9,364 40,963 18,867 Operating income 27,663 11,338 48,163 25,046 Interest expense, net (1,104 ) (628 ) (1,592 ) (1,107 ) Other income (loss), net (88 ) 330 (58 ) 167 Income before income taxes 26,471 11,040 46,513 24,106 Income tax expense 6,412 2,550 11,027 5,774 Net income 20,059 8,490 35,486 18,332 Income attributable to participating securities 150 57 299 123 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (76 ) — (76 ) — Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. $ 19,985 $ 8,433 $ 35,263 $ 18,209 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares 21,916,721 16,899,079 19,436,143 16,956,502 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.91 $ 0.50 $ 1.81 $ 1.07





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Assets: Current Liabilities: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,243 $ 21,662 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,227 $ 1,600 Receivables, net 79,110 56,966 Accounts payable 37,434 30,273 Inventory 232,292 141,011 Federal and state liquor taxes payable 9,175 107 Prepaid expenses 4,996 2,644 Income taxes payable 1,721 704 Total Current Assets 353,641 222,283 Accrued expenses and other 31,881 20,645 Total Current Liabilities 83,438 53,329 Property, plant, and equipment 378,962 313,730 Other liabilities: Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (189,330 ) (181,738 ) Long-term debt, less current maturities 36,870 38,271 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 189,632 131,992 Credit agreement - revolver 230,294 — Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,169 5,151 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,626 3,057 Investment in joint ventures 5,739 — Other noncurrent liabilities 5,117 7,094 Intangible assets, net 219,872 890 Deferred income taxes 58,450 2,298 Goodwill 228,243 2,738 Total Liabilities 420,795 104,049 Other assets 8,001 3,521 Total equity 593,502 262,526 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,014,297 $ 366,575 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,014,297 $ 366,575





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 35,486 $ 18,332 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,425 6,344 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (76 ) — Gain on sale of assets — (8 ) Share-based compensation 4,767 1,801 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance (1,568 ) (99 ) Unrealized gain on foreign currency 7 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Receivables, net 7,531 (13,174 ) Inventory (408 ) (9,983 ) Prepaid expenses (897 ) (1,973 ) Income taxes payable 1,017 5,778 Accounts payable (12,996 ) (4,218 ) Accrued expenses and other 7,987 3,126 Federal and state liquor taxes payable 716 132 Other, net (2,537 ) (72 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,454 5,986 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (18,336 ) (10,177 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (149,599 ) (2,750 ) Contributions to equity method investment (988 ) — Proceeds from sale of property — 688 Other, net (1,312 ) (168 ) Net cash used in investing activities (170,235 ) (12,407 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (4,707 ) (4,101 ) Purchase of treasury stock (765 ) (4,395 ) Loan fees paid related to borrowings (666 ) (1,148 ) Principal payments on long-term debt — (199 ) Proceeds from credit agreement - revolver 242,300 54,700 Payments on credit agreement - revolver (10,306 ) (30,000 ) Payment on assumed debt as part of the Merger (87,497 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 138,359 14,857 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3 — Increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,581 8,436 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,662 3,309 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 37,243 $ 11,745





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Gross

Profit Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic and

Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 56,827 $ 27,663 $ 26,471 $ 20,059 $ 19,985 $ 0.91 Adjusted to remove: Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits (b) 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,510 0.11 Business acquisition costs(c) — 6,738 6,738 5,535 5,473 0.25 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 59,356 $ 36,930 $ 35,738 $ 28,123 $ 27,968 $ 1.27





Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Profit Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic and

Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 20,702 $ 11,338 $ 11,040 $ 8,490 $ 8,433 $ 0.50 Adjusted to remove: CEO transition costs (d) — 783 783 684 684 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 20,702 $ 12,121 $ 11,823 $ 9,174 $ 9,117 $ 0.54





Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 Gross

Profit Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic and

Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 89,126 $ 48,163 $ 46,513 $ 35,486 $ 35,263 $ 1.81 Adjusted to remove: Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits (b) 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,510 0.13 Business acquisition costs(c) — 8,628 8,628 7,303 7,241 0.37 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 91,655 $ 59,320 $ 57,670 $ 45,318 $ 45,014 $ 2.31





Year to Date Ended June 30, 2020 Gross

Profit Operating

Income Income before

Income Taxes Net

Income MGP

Earnings(a) Basic and

Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 43,913 $ 25,046 $ 24,106 $ 18,332 $ 18,209 $ 1.07 Adjusted to remove: CEO transition costs (d) — 1,368 1,368 1,258 1,258 0.07 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 43,913 $ 26,414 $ 25,474 $ 19,590 $ 19,467 $ 1.14

(a) MGP Earnings has been defined as "Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc."



(b) The finished goods Inventory valuation step-up costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within Cost of goods by the Branded Spirits segment. The adjustment includes the purchase accounting adjustment to value the acquired finished goods inventory at its estimated fair value.



(c) The Business acquisition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the Selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes transaction and integration costs associated with the merger with Luxco.



(d) The CEO transition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the Selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes additional employee related costs in connection with the transition of CEOs.







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO Adjusted EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 20,059 $ 8,490 $ 35,486 $ 18,332 Interest expense 1,104 628 1,592 1,107 Income tax expense 6,412 2,550 11,027 5,774 Depreciation and amortization 5,115 3,220 8,425 6,344 Equity method investment 334 — 334 — Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits 2,529 — 2,529 — Business acquisition costs 6,738 — 8,628 — CEO transition costs — 783 — 1,368 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,291 $ 15,671 $ 68,021 $ 32,925

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment, inventory step-up, business acquisition costs and CEO transition costs. See section "reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to non-GAAP measures" for further details on each of these non-GAAP Items.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Purchase Accounting - Summary of Preliminary Fair Value Step Up

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The Merger was accounted for as a business combination in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 805 “ASC 805”), Business Combinations, and as such, assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and consideration transferred were recorded at their estimated fair values on the acquisition date. The fair value of the assets and liabilities are based upon a preliminary assessment of fair value and may change as valuations for certain tangible assets, intangible assets and contingent liabilities are finalized and the associated income tax impacts are determined. The Company expects to finalize the purchase price allocation as soon as practicable, but no longer than one year from the acquisition date. The table below reflects the summary for Finished Goods inventory, Whiskey inventory, Property, plant and equipment, and Distributor relationships preliminary purchase price accounting step up to fair value, the related amortization period and the Income Statement caption within which the adjustment is included.

Step Up Value Amortization

Period Income Statement

Caption Q2 2021 Income

Statement Impact Finished Goods Inventory $ 2,529 3 months Cost of sales $ 2,529 Whiskey Inventory 1,065 10 years Cost of sales 27 Property, plant and equipment 7,340 various Cost of sales 560 Definite-lived intangible asset - Distributor relationships 41,400 20 years SG&A 518 Total Fair Value Step Up $ 52,334 $ 3,634



