checkAd

Newport Merger Sub, Inc. announces successful receipt of requisite consents relating to The New Home Company Inc.’s 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Sub”), an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), has received the requisite consents to amend certain terms of the Indenture, dated as of October 28, 2020, by and among The New Home Company Inc. (“The New Home Company”), the guarantors party thereto and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture dated as of February 24, 2021, the Second Supplemental Indenture dated as of March 9, 2021, the Officer’s Certificate dated as of February 24, 2021 and by the Global Security for the 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025, as further amended or supplemented (the “Indenture”) governing The New Home Company’s 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in connection with the previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 3, 2021, the Merger Sub has been advised by Ipreo LLC, as the information and tabulation agent for the Consent Solicitation, that consents were delivered and not revoked in respect of $280,909,000 principal amount, or approximately 98.56%, of the outstanding $285,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, excluding any Notes owned by The New Home Company or any of its affiliates. As a result, the requisite consent of noteholders was obtained and The New Home Company and the Trustee entered into the third supplemental indenture described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Consent Solicitation was conducted in connection with the previously announced merger agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, Newport Holdings, LLC, the parent of Merger Sub, has agreed to acquire The New Home Company (the “Merger”). The Merger would constitute a “Change of Control” under the Notes. The amendments, which will not become operative until Merger Sub pays the consent fee in accordance with the terms of the Consent Solicitation, will eliminate the requirement for The New Home Company to make a “Change of Control Offer” with respect to the Notes in connection with the Merger and would make certain other customary changes for a privately-held company to the “Change of Control” provisions in the Notes.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newport Merger Sub, Inc. announces successful receipt of requisite consents relating to The New Home Company Inc.’s 7.250% Senior Notes due 2025 NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newport Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Sub”), an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board