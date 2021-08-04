checkAd

OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on August 12th at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 12, 2021. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.

Conference Call Details
U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-800-458-4121
International Dial-in Number: 1-323-794-2093
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146054
Conference ID: 7301173
   
Replay Details
U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-844-512-2921
International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-6671
Replay PIN: 7301173

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through August 26, 2021. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website under Financials & Filings.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (﻿Rockville, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
InvestorRelations@opgen.com

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
matt@fischtankpr.com

OpGen Investor Contact:
Max Colbert
Edison Group
mcolbert@edisongroup.com





