Minim to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) today announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 prior to the market open on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2021 to discuss the results.

Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 16, 2021

· Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 393-7958

· International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-5255

· Conference ID: 3495449

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #3495449.

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com , which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work.

