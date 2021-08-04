checkAd

Minim to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 16, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) today announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 prior to the market open on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2021 to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

·   Toll-Free Dial-In Number:                  (866) 393-7958

·   International Dial-In Number:          (706) 643-5255

·   Conference ID:                                       3495449

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #3495449.

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com, which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minim to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021 Company to host conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 16, 2021 MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) today announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board