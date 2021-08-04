ProMIS Neurosciences Issues Chairman’s Memorandum
Notes and comments after the first AAIC meeting in the era of approved disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease
TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody
therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, issued today a Chairman’s memorandum, commenting on highlights of the recent 2021 Alzheimer’s
Association International Conference (AAIC) with relevance to ProMIS and summarizing the ProMIS poster/oral presentation contributions to the meeting.
“We are in a new era in the fight against Alzheimer’s, ALS, and other neurodegenerative diseases,” stated Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “ProMIS and many others have predicted this development and we believe that the Alzheimer’s community will look back on 2021 as a turning point, just as 2010 was a turning point in immuno-oncology and the fight against cancer. There were many signs of that recognition at the 2021 AAIC meeting.”
Alzheimer’s disease (AD)
The Chairman’s memorandum highlights the recent FDA accelerated approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) which now provides a regulatory path to approval in AD, opening the door to development of next generation therapies selectively targeting the pathogenic forms of amyloid-beta.
To date, therapies such as Aduhelm, Eisai’s BAN2401 (lecanumab) and Lilly’s donanemab that target aggregated amyloid-beta (neurotoxic oligomers and plaque) have all shown clinical benefit in
AD; therapies that target monomer or are non-selective, targeting all forms of amyloid-beta, have failed in every clinical trial. Clinical data suggest that oligomer targeting is actually the cause
of benefit (not plaque).
ProMIS’ PMN310 is well positioned to be the best of the next generation therapies in Alzheimer’s, with extremely high selectivity for the toxic oligomer, effector function with the potential for efficacy at a low dose, and the possibility of both intravenous and subcutaneous delivery.
ProMIS presentations at AAIC.
ProMIS’ unique platform uses computational approaches to predict the particular shape (or conformation) of misfolded proteins, identifying conformational epitopes exposed only on neurotoxic misfolded proteins. In our poster presentation at AAIC (link to poster), we identified a novel scientific insight into disease pathogenesis, suggesting that in addition to selectively binding and neutralizing those neurotoxic proteins, ProMIS antibodies may slow the rate of propagation or spread of toxicity.
