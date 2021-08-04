ProMIS Neurosciences Issues Chairman’s Memorandum

Notes and comments after the first AAIC meeting in the era of approved disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, issued today a Chairman’s memorandum, commenting on highlights of the recent 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) with relevance to ProMIS and summarizing the ProMIS poster/oral presentation contributions to the meeting.



“We are in a new era in the fight against Alzheimer’s, ALS, and other neurodegenerative diseases,” stated Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “ProMIS and many others have predicted this development and we believe that the Alzheimer’s community will look back on 2021 as a turning point, just as 2010 was a turning point in immuno-oncology and the fight against cancer. There were many signs of that recognition at the 2021 AAIC meeting.”