Inozyme Pharma to Participate in 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

globenewswire
04.08.2021   

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of abnormal mineralization, today announced Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Members of the Inozyme management team will also host investor meetings during the conference.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

  • Panel: UltraOrphan – When You’re One in a Million
  • Date: Wednesday, Aug. 11
  • Time: 2:55-3:25 p.m. ET

About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma (Nasdaq: INZY) is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 Deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations
Stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Alex Van Rees
(973) 442-1555 ext. 111
Alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com

 





