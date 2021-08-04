checkAd

HireQuest, Inc. Announces Launch of DriverQuest

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it has launched DriverQuest, a new franchise offering providing staffing services to the transportation and logistics industries. DriverQuest will focus on staffing drivers for both long-haul and the high-growth last-mile segments of the market.

“We are excited to announce the launch of DriverQuest,” commented Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In just a short time over 35 existing franchisees have adopted the offering, and we are looking forward to continuing that momentum. The demand for long-haul and last-mile drivers continues to grow and we believe our existing franchise footprint and customer relationships provide a great platform for the future of DriverQuest.”

“DriverQuest is a natural extension to our existing on-demand and commercial offerings and provides another avenue of growth for new and existing franchisees. HireQuest is committed to pursuing new opportunities through internal development as well as M&A.”

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 200 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes, and the company’s officers and other representatives may sometimes make or provide certain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, among others, statements with respect to future economic conditions, future revenue or sales and the growth thereof; operating results; or anticipated benefits of new franchised offerings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods.

