Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, MasterKey therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update about the Company’s progress at the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. Dr. Epstein will be featured in a Targeted Oncology panel on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM ET. The session will be available via live webcast to conference attendees.

The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the Canaccord Genuity presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.