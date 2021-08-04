Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

RILBA Share Buyback Is Positive for Entire Banking Sector, SEB Says (PLX AI) – Ringkjobing Landbobank announced a DKK 242 million share buy-back approved by the Danish FSA, which is positive for the entire Danish banking sector, SEB analysts said.RILBA's earnings were stellar, but valuation is already high, SEB …



