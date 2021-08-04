checkAd

RILBA Share Buyback Is Positive for Entire Banking Sector, SEB Says

(PLX AI) – Ringkjobing Landbobank announced a DKK 242 million share buy-back approved by the Danish FSA, which is positive for the entire Danish banking sector, SEB analysts said.RILBA's earnings were stellar, but valuation is already high, SEB said, maintaining a sell rating on the shares

  • (PLX AI) – Ringkjobing Landbobank announced a DKK 242 million share buy-back approved by the Danish FSA, which is positive for the entire Danish banking sector, SEB analysts said.
  • RILBA's earnings were stellar, but valuation is already high, SEB said, maintaining a sell rating on the shares
  • RILBA's net interest income was in line with expectations, while commissions were strong, driven by higher payment and lending fees
  • Trading fees may be a disappointment compared to consensus, as they were a key driver of higher forecasts in past quarters: analysts
  • RILBA shares are down 1% in afternoon trading
