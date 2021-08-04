Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team

SAN ANTONIO and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives of Panorama Group, Inc. and Andrew Grant have today jointly announced that Andrew Grant is joining the Panorama Group. The result is one of the most creative leisure companies in the world, offering in-depth and complete services across every segment of the sector. The new entity, Grant Leisure Inc (Texas), aims – even more than before – to become a "one stop shop" for the creation of major tourist destinations.

Grant Leisure and The Panorama Group band together to become the world's foremost creators of new all-in-one tourism destinations

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and with offices worldwide, Panorama Group, Inc. specializes in resort, hotel and residential developments and has been in business for 60 years, working in over 75 countries.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago and currently based in Santa Barbara, Andrew Grant's organization is a multi-attraction, entertainment, resort and casino consulting firm, with unparalleled accomplishments in the field of outdoor entertainment.

The new company will enable harmonious project management on an even broader scale when it comes to the financing, development or re-development of destinations, including planning and construction of hotels and resorts, entertainment centers, casinos or cruise ports. Support services include market studies, land planning, architecture, engineering… the list goes on.

The combined efforts of the two companies will add depth to each of the entities for global clients. For example, henceforth, Grant Leisure will be able to offer Panorama's full range of financial products, from equity, debt and out-of-the-box thinking, through a Panorama Company, Panorama Capital, Inc.

Williston H. Clover, Founder & President, Panorama Group, Inc., said: "I have known and worked with Andy Grant for over 30 years, and we are very grateful to have his level of knowledge and expertise associated with the Panorama Group. Andy is the definitive expert in three fields: historic property renovation and operation, zoos and animal display areas, theme parks and entertainment. The detailed expertise in these disciplines will be a great addition to the offering made by Panorama."