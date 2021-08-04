Advanced Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

“We achieved year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in Q2,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “Although the near-term supply chain and operating environment remains challenging, demand continues to strengthen across all our markets, and we have solid visibility into 2022. We are winning with our highly-engineered, proprietary power solutions, positioning the company to deliver long-term profitable growth.”

Second Quarter Results

Sales were $361.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $351.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $339.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $35.5 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with $38.4 million or $0.99 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $29.3 million or $0.76 per diluted share a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $48.1 million or $1.25 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. This compares with $49.7 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, and $45.4 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

The company generated $33.8 million of operating cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter, made debt principal payments of $4.4 million, repurchased $6.5 million of common stock at $90.34 per share, paid $15.1 million for the acquisition of Tegam, Inc., and paid $3.9 million in a quarterly dividend.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

On July 29 the Board of Directors increased the company’s stock repurchase authorization to $200 million.

Discontinued Operations

The company’s financial statements for all periods presented reflect results for the continuing precision power business, with the discontinued inverter business included in discontinued operations for all purposes. Further financial detail regarding the amounts related to the discontinued inverter business is available in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10‑K.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance

Based on the company’s current view, beliefs and assumptions, guidance for the third quarter of 2021 is within the following ranges.

Q3 2021 Revenues $340M +/- $15M GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.52 +/- $0.20 Non-GAAP EPS $0.80 +/- $0.20

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude non-cash unrealized foreign currency gains or losses that result from remeasurement to functional currency long-term obligations related to pension and operating lease liabilities as the remeasurement does not represent current economic exposure and is unrelated to our overall operating performance. These long-term obligations were acquired in connection with the Artesyn acquisition and the company previously used derivatives to hedge the exposure; however, the company has determined it will no longer hedge these non-economic exposures. The tax effect of our non-GAAP adjustments represents the anticipated annual tax rate applied to each non-GAAP adjustment after consideration of their respective book and tax treatments.

The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of the company’s usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company’s GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8‑K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s guidance with respect to anticipated financial results, potential future growth and profitability, future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends, future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of Artesyn Embedded Power including the optimization and reduction of our global manufacturing sites; (e) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our product manufacturing, research and development, supply chain, services and administrative operations; (f) supply chain disruptions and component shortages that may impact the company’s ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (g) the accuracy of the company’s estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (h) the company’s ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (i) the accuracy of the company’s assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (j) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (k) the timing of orders received from customers; (l) the company’s ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (o) the impact of political, economic and policy tensions and conflicts between China and the United States including, but not limited to, trade wars and export restrictions between the two countries, China’s national security law for Hong Kong, and China’s expansion of control over the South China Sea, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10‑K, Forms 10‑Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advancedenergy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970‑407‑6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Sales, net $ 361,311 $ 339,880 $ 351,620 $ 712,931 $ 655,336 Cost of sales 226,278 209,576 214,117 440,395 412,801 Gross profit 135,033 130,304 137,503 272,536 242,535 37.4 % 38.3 % 39.1 % 38.2 % 37.0 % Operating expenses: Research and development 40,119 35,855 40,168 80,287 70,625 Selling, general, and administrative 48,110 48,174 46,731 94,841 94,165 Amortization of intangible assets 5,513 5,009 5,384 10,897 10,015 Restructuring expense 211 5,790 1,038 1,249 6,446 Total operating expenses 93,953 94,828 93,321 187,274 181,251 Operating income 41,080 35,476 44,182 85,262 61,284 Other income (expense), net (3,662) (1,587) (507) (4,169) (5,097) Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 37,418 33,889 43,675 81,093 56,187 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,876 4,610 5,284 7,160 8,510 Income from continuing operations 35,542 29,279 38,391 73,933 47,677 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (102) (151) 310 208 (471) Net income 35,440 29,128 38,701 74,141 47,206 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 31 (16) 33 64 (1) Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 35,409 $ 29,144 $ 38,668 $ 74,077 $ 47,207 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,389 38,294 38,328 38,359 38,326 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,586 38,458 38,583 38,589 38,525 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.77 $ 1.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 1.91 $ 1.24 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.01) Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 1.01 $ 1.93 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 1.00 $ 1.92 $ 1.23

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 507,176 $ 480,368 Marketable securities 2,828 2,654 Accounts and other receivable, net 243,353 235,178 Inventories 296,739 221,346 Income taxes receivable 15,075 4,804 Other current assets 38,815 35,899 Total current assets 1,103,986 980,249 Property and equipment, net 115,160 114,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,419 103,858 Deposits and other assets 18,646 19,101 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 385,125 378,922 Deferred income tax assets 51,896 50,801 Total assets $ 1,776,232 $ 1,647,662 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 206,723 $ 125,224 Other accrued expenses 137,633 137,081 Current portion of long-term debt 17,500 17,500 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,540 16,592 Total current liabilities 377,396 296,397 Long-term debt 296,045 304,546 Non-current liabilities 226,185 231,379 Long-term liabilities 522,230 535,925 Total liabilities 899,626 832,322 Advanced Energy stockholders' equity 875,941 814,739 Noncontrolling interest 665 601 Total stockholders’ equity 876,606 815,340 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,776,232 $ 1,647,662

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 74,141 $ 47,206 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 208 (471) Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 73,933 47,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,744 23,196 Stock-based compensation expense 9,145 5,885 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,663) (1,439) Discount on notes receivable — 721 Loss on disposal of assets 446 231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (19,539) (8,711) Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations 88,066 67,560 Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations (377) (586) Net cash from operating activities 87,689 66,974 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of marketable securities — (167) Issuance of notes receivable — (1,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 29 69 Purchases of property and equipment (14,232) (13,391) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,686) — Net cash from investing activities from continuing operations (32,889) (14,489) Net cash from investing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash from investing activities (32,889) (14,489) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on long-term borrowings (8,750) (8,750) Dividend payments (7,728) — Purchase and retirement of common stock (6,503) (7,248) Net payments related to stock-based awards (3,258) (1,392) Net cash from financing activities from continuing operations (26,239) (17,390) Net cash from financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash from in financing activities (26,239) (17,390) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (1,753) (899) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 26,808 34,196 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 480,368 346,441 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 507,176 380,637 Less cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — — CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, end of period $ 507,176 $ 380,637

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Semiconductor Equipment $ 176,671 $ 145,424 $ 180,716 $ 357,387 $ 279,049 Industrial and Medical 83,197 70,886 78,415 161,612 132,865 Data Center Computing 69,458 83,316 59,154 128,612 169,499 Telecom and Networking 31,985 40,254 33,335 65,320 73,923 Total $ 361,311 $ 339,880 $ 351,620 $ 712,931 $ 655,336

Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 United States $ 139,525 $ 119,808 $ 131,598 $ 271,123 $ 236,505 North America (excluding United States) 26,112 29,952 26,247 52,359 77,586 Asia 148,803 170,753 149,591 298,394 281,728 Europe 44,491 19,048 40,422 84,913 58,184 Other Countries 2,380 319 3,762 6,142 1,333 Total $ 361,311 $ 339,880 $ 351,620 $ 712,931 $ 655,336

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 135,033 $ 130,304 $ 137,503 $ 272,536 $ 242,535 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 215 156 350 565 378 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 1,997 970 1,838 3,835 2,513 Acquisition-related costs 84 215 8 92 5,356 Non-GAAP gross profit 137,329 131,645 139,699 277,028 250,782 Non-GAAP gross margin 38.0% 38.7% 39.7% 38.9% 38.3% Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 93,953 94,828 93,321 187,274 181,251 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (5,513) (5,009) (5,384) (10,897) (10,015) Stock-based compensation (3,229) (2,681) (5,351) (8,580) (5,507) Acquisition-related costs (2,328) (2,978) (2,028) (4,356) (5,383) Facility expansion, relocation costs and other (63) (539) (51) (114) (1,355) Restructuring charges (211) (5,790) (1,038) (1,249) (6,446) Non-GAAP operating expenses 82,609 77,831 79,469 162,078 152,545 Non-GAAP operating income $ 54,720 $ 53,814 $ 60,230 $ 114,950 $ 98,237 Non-GAAP operating margin 15.1% 15.8% 17.1% 16.1% 15.0%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Income from continuing operations, less non-controlling interest, net of income taxes $ 35,511 $ 29,295 $ 38,358 $ 73,869 $ 47,678 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,513 5,009 5,384 10,897 10,015 Acquisition-related costs 2,412 3,193 2,036 4,448 10,739 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 2,060 1,509 1,889 3,949 3,868 Restructuring charges 211 5,790 1,038 1,249 6,446 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 885 1,058 (2,202) (1,317) 1,058 Acquisition-related and other costs included in other income (expense), net 899 — 87 986 — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (2,043) (2,595) (1,284) (3,327) (3,965) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 45,448 43,259 45,306 90,754 75,839 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 2,636 2,170 4,362 6,998 4,533 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 48,084 $ 45,429 $ 49,668 $ 97,752 $ 80,372

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.92 $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 1.91 $ 1.24 Add back (subtract): Per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.33 0.42 0.30 0.62 0.85 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 1.25 $ 1.18 $ 1.29 $ 2.53 $ 2.09 Quarterly results may not sum to year to date due to rounding

Reconciliation of Q3 2021 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $325 million $355 million Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.72 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.11 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.13 Restructuring and other 0.08 0.08 Tax effects of excluded items (0.04) (0.04) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 1.00

