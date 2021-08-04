Vaxil Announces Changes to Senior Management and Provides Updates on Current Research and Development Work

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States



NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Yuval Avnir, PhD a translational scientist with expertise in the fields of immunology, infectious diseases, and cancer has been appointed as the Company's interim chief executive officer ("CEO") while the Company's board of directors (the "Board") continues to search for a CEO, as a result of David Goren’s previously announced resignation. Dr. Avnir has been the Company's head of research and development since September 2020.

The Company further updates that Mr. Gadi Levin, a director and current CFO of the Company will replace Mr. Goren as Chairman of the Board.