Vaxil Announces Changes to Senior Management and Provides Updates on Current Research and Development Work

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Yuval Avnir, PhD a translational scientist with expertise in the fields of immunology, infectious diseases, and cancer has been appointed as the Company's interim chief executive officer ("CEO") while the Company's board of directors (the "Board") continues to search for a CEO, as a result of David Goren’s previously announced resignation. Dr. Avnir has been the Company's head of research and development since September 2020.

The Company further updates that Mr. Gadi Levin, a director and current CFO of the Company will replace Mr. Goren as Chairman of the Board.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Avnir transition from his current role in the Company as the head of research and development to interim chief executive officer. His knowledge of the Company on one hand and the potential of our portfolio of our broad family of patents on the other hand, are key to the process of assisting the board to find the right full time CEO to drive the Company forward.” said Gadi Levin, Vaxil’s new chairman and CFO. He continued, “on behalf of the shareholders and the board of Vaxil, I would like to thank David for his role as chairman and chief executive officer for the last two years and wish him the best of success in his future endeavors."

ABOUT YUVAL AVNIR, PHD – HEAD OF R&D

Dr. Yuval Avnir is a translational scientist with expertise in the fields of immunology, infectious diseases, and cancer who has successfully led numerous novel immunological therapeutic scientific projects. He is an author of peer reviewed scientific papers and co-inventor of patents that encompass diverse scientific fields and detail his broad technical expertise. He did his postdoctoral training at the Harvard University-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and he received his doctorate degree from the Department of Biochemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

