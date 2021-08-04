Skeena Intersects 27.04 g/t Au over 12.50 metres at Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE )(OTCQX: SKREF ) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 Phase 3 infill and exploration drilling program at the Snip gold project ("Snip" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 3 program is designed to upgrade areas of existing Inferred resources from the Company's 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), to the Measured and Indicated categories. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website .

390.00 g/t Au over 0.80 m (UG21-178)

109.89 g/t Au over 1.19 m (UG21-180)

29.31 g/t Au over 4.17 m (UG21-181)

85.51 g/t Au over 3.50 m (UG21-182)

85.91 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG21-183)

84.68 g/t Au over 1.94 m (UG21-184)

164.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m (UG21-189)

693.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (UG21-192)

27.04 g/t Au over 12.50 m (UG21-202)

83.87 g/t Au over 2.44 m (UG21-205)

74.59 g/t Au over 2.76 m (UG21-214)

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Additional Footwall Mineralization Intersected with Infill Drilling

Infill drilling in the eastern footwall of the Snip deposit has confirmed and upgraded the modelled vein mineralization from the Company's 2020 MRE, as highlighted by intersection 27.04 g/t Au over 12.50 m, including high tenor subintervals grading 209.00 g/t Au over 0.67 m and 203.00 g/t Au over 0.69 m (UG21-202) . This drill hole is located only metres away from partially sampled 1998 historical drill hole, which due to a lack of sampling, only reported 2.11 g/t Au over 0.80 m (B570-2). Furthermore, UG21-202 is drilled parallel to another incompletely sampled historical drill hole UG-1623 which was drilled in 1997. The latter drill hole was only sampled over a 4.70 m interval that averaged 5.29 g/t Au. The incompletely sampled historical drill holes form the basis of the Company's 2020 MRE in this area.

Implications of Selective Sampling

The historical drilling database that was inherited from the previous operators of the Snip Project is plagued with incompletely sampled drill holes. During resource estimation, best practices dictate that unsampled intervals be nulled to a value of zero grade. Unfortunately, during the reclamation of the Snip Mine, all drill core was destroyed, hence no physical records remain for modern QAQC validation or resampling purposes. As such, a small portion of the Company's 2021 infill drilling program is designed to confirm the historical drill database and add confidence to the existing MRE. The significance of the new intersections as exemplified by UG21-202 is twofold. Primarily, the new drilling provides spatial confidence to the resource as currently modelled. Secondly, the improved widths and grades have the potential to translate into larger volumes (tonnage) in subsequent resource estimates. These considerations combined with the newly enhanced grade in this area, may ultimately translate into increased ounces.

Further High-Grade Mineralization Intersected in Footwall Corridor

Additional results from the previously reported high-grade vein discovery on the 412 Level of the Snip Mine are highlighted by 109.89 g/t Au over 1.19 m (UG21-180), 29.31 g/t Au over 4.17 m (UG21-181), 85.51 g/t Au over 3.50 m (UG21-182), 84.68 g/t Au over 1.94 m (UG21-184) and 164.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m (UG21-189). This cluster of previously unidentified, high-grade intersections have been intercepted during the Company's Phase 3 infill program. A total of 21 fanned underground drill holes were collared from this single drill station and were purposed to recategorize Inferred Resources in the deeper footwall rocks. New high-grade veining intersections were discovered by all holes only metres into the face possessing above average grades and widths as highlighted by previously reported intersection 110.22 g/t Au over 4.41 m which included 730.00 g/t Au over 0.58 m (UG21-177). This newly drilled mineralization is open for expansion up dip 25 m and greater than 100 m downdip due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators. The westward strike extension is open for 40 m. High tenor intersections in the deeper footwall rocks have also corroborated the modelled Inferred mineralization as demonstrated by intersections 390.00 g/t Au over 0.80 m (UG21-178), 164.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m (UG21-189) and 126.50 g/t Au over 0.73 m (UG21-182) .

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, the Company continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Snip Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and John Tyler P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Snip Project Phase II 2021 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) UG21-178 2.50 3.00 0.50 2.33 UG21-178 5.00 6.00 1.00 33.80 UG21-178 14.50 15.37 0.87 3.30 UG21-178 49.00 51.50 2.50 9.29 INCLUDING 50.50 51.50 1.00 16.30 UG21-178 55.70 56.50 0.80 390.00 UG21-178 59.50 61.00 1.50 20.54 INCLUDING 59.50 60.35 0.85 30.70 UG21-178 68.90 70.00 1.10 7.27 UG21-179 5.00 6.00 1.00 4.04 UG21-179 8.00 9.00 1.00 9.64 UG21-179 14.00 15.50 1.50 4.57 UG21-179 35.50 37.00 1.50 2.24 UG21-179 44.50 46.00 1.50 2.20 UG21-179 53.50 54.50 1.00 4.35 UG21-179 57.43 58.00 0.57 8.61 UG21-179 59.50 61.00 1.50 20.50 INCLUDING 59.50 60.25 0.75 29.00 AND 60.25 61.00 0.75 12.00 UG21-180 3.00 4.00 1.00 5.24 UG21-180 5.45 6.64 1.19 109.89 INCLUDING 5.45 6.00 0.55 155.50 AND 6.00 6.64 0.64 70.70 UG21-180 72.00 73.50 1.50 4.38 UG21-180 97.00 98.00 1.00 12.20 UG21-180 111.00 112.00 1.00 6.34 UG21-181 2.00 6.17 4.17 29.31 INCLUDING 4.77 5.54 0.77 18.55 AND 5.54 6.17 0.63 162.50 UG21-181 62.50 64.00 1.50 4.09 UG21-181 93.00 94.50 1.50 2.07 UG21-181 108.00 109.50 1.50 2.74 UG21-182 2.50 6.00 3.50 85.51 INCLUDING 2.50 3.50 1.00 14.95 AND 3.50 4.00 0.50 220.00 AND 4.00 4.50 0.50 42.70 AND 4.50 5.00 0.50 14.30 AND 5.00 5.50 0.50 223.00 AND 5.50 6.00 0.50 68.70 UG21-182 9.50 10.50 1.00 3.29 UG21-182 41.77 42.50 0.73 126.50 UG21-182 55.50 56.50 1.00 6.63 UG21-182 98.50 100.00 1.50 2.17 UG21-183 3.50 7.50 4.00 85.91 INCLUDING 3.50 4.50 1.00 37.00 AND 6.15 6.65 0.50 255.00 AND 6.65 7.50 0.85 197.50 UG21-183 40.50 42.00 1.50 3.58 UG21-183 64.50 67.50 3.00 4.48 UG21-183 96.00 97.50 1.50 2.23 UG21-184 2.00 3.94 1.94 84.68 INCLUDING 3.37 3.94 0.57 279.00 UG21-184 39.40 40.45 1.05 11.60 UG21-184 56.50 58.00 1.50 6.22 UG21-184 113.50 115.00 1.50 6.34 UG21-185 4.50 7.50 3.00 17.40 INCLUDING 4.50 5.50 1.00 18.10 AND 6.21 6.83 0.62 43.10 UG21-186 3.00 4.50 1.50 2.56 UG21-186 5.57 6.50 0.93 37.20 UG21-186 54.32 54.82 0.50 2.51 UG21-186 56.00 58.50 2.50 4.70 UG21-186 64.32 65.16 0.84 2.79 UG21-187 2.50 4.00 1.50 31.80 INCLUDING 2.50 3.50 1.00 13.20 AND 3.50 4.00 0.50 69.00 UG21-187 42.00 43.00 1.00 2.90 UG21-187 49.00 49.82 0.82 21.40 UG21-187 51.70 52.50 0.80 2.09 UG21-187 91.00 92.00 1.00 2.33 UG21-187 112.50 113.00 0.50 102.50 UG21-187 123.00 124.00 1.00 2.57 UG21-188 3.00 4.00 1.00 2.52 UG21-188 7.00 8.00 1.00 4.77 UG21-188 68.00 69.00 1.00 18.90 UG21-189 3.00 4.50 1.50 14.27 INCLUDING 3.76 4.50 0.74 23.30 UG21-189 14.50 15.50 1.00 5.97 UG21-189 57.00 58.00 1.00 164.50 UG21-190 0.00 0.75 0.75 2.18 UG21-190 92.50 93.50 1.00 12.05 UG21-190 107.40 108.30 0.90 2.01 UG21-190 118.10 119.60 1.50 3.10 UG21-190 124.60 131.00 6.40 3.23 UG21-191 18.85 20.00 1.15 2.89 UG21-191 89.42 90.26 0.84 2.65 UG21-191 95.42 96.15 0.73 15.95 UG21-191 119.00 120.50 1.50 3.44 UG21-192 84.00 85.50 1.50 16.95 UG21-192 95.73 96.62 0.89 35.50 UG21-192 110.00 110.50 0.50 693.00 UG21-193 35.50 37.00 1.50 3.88 UG21-193 83.50 86.50 3.00 6.54 INCLUDING 83.50 85.00 1.50 10.45 UG21-193 107.50 109.00 1.50 2.84 UG21-194 74.90 75.42 0.52 4.08 UG21-194 83.30 84.00 0.70 9.77 UG21-194 87.00 90.00 3.00 15.92 INCLUDING 87.00 88.00 1.00 19.45 AND 89.00 90.00 1.00 28.20 UG21-195 88.30 89.00 0.70 8.47 UG21-195 92.00 95.00 3.00 6.70 UG21-196 58.50 60.00 1.50 2.29 UG21-196 105.00 106.50 1.50 3.32 UG21-197 53.00 54.50 1.50 2.30 UG21-197 82.80 84.30 1.50 3.17 UG21-197 86.80 87.30 0.50 3.14 UG21-197 97.60 98.10 0.50 3.15 UG21-197 106.30 107.30 1.00 3.96 UG21-197 108.80 109.67 0.87 2.74 UG21-198 26.00 27.00 1.00 5.74 UG21-198 78.00 78.73 0.73 2.39 UG21-198 88.62 93.00 4.38 3.93 UG21-199 13.50 14.40 0.90 3.58 UG21-199 21.00 21.70 0.70 2.89 UG21-199 33.00 34.00 1.00 2.63 UG21-199 154.50 156.00 1.50 6.02 UG21-200 9.00 9.58 0.58 2.41 UG21-200 62.50 64.00 1.50 3.05 UG21-200 75.00 76.50 1.50 4.56 UG21-201 47.00 48.00 1.00 4.85 UG21-201 62.00 63.00 1.00 2.45 UG21-202 41.00 42.00 1.00 16.00 UG21-202 52.50 65.00 12.50 27.04 INCLUDING 54.50 55.50 1.00 11.45 AND 58.64 59.31 0.67 209.00 AND 59.31 60.00 0.69 203.00 UG21-203 14.68 15.18 0.50 10.60 UG21-204 28.00 31.00 3.00 4.97 INCLUDING 29.50 30.33 0.83 13.30 UG21-204 37.00 39.50 2.50 2.64 UG21-205 13.50 15.00 1.50 4.41 UG21-205 23.00 24.11 1.11 4.88 UG21-205 28.30 29.50 1.20 12.80 UG21-205 31.00 32.50 1.50 6.28 UG21-205 34.00 36.44 2.44 83.87 INCLUDING 34.00 35.50 1.50 134.50 UG21-205 47.38 47.90 0.52 9.10 UG21-206 34.50 35.40 0.90 17.85 UG21-206 41.00 44.00 3.00 5.25 UG21-206 76.00 77.00 1.00 3.18 UG21-207 18.00 19.32 1.32 3.61 UG21-207 30.00 31.50 1.50 5.43 UG21-207 49.50 50.09 0.59 5.75 UG21-208 33.43 34.00 0.57 9.87 UG21-208 42.50 43.50 1.00 2.21 UG21-209 5.00 6.00 1.00 2.88 UG21-209 37.50 39.00 1.50 6.86 UG21-209 100.50 101.19 0.69 4.57 UG21-209 137.50 139.00 1.50 19.95 UG21-210 32.00 33.50 1.50 2.31 UG21-211 30.00 31.50 1.50 6.28 UG21-211 43.50 44.25 0.75 42.90 UG21-211 48.00 48.83 0.83 6.45 UG21-212 NSA UG21-213 0.00 1.50 1.50 4.17 UG21-213 35.50 38.00 2.50 3.12 UG21-213 41.00 44.00 3.00 8.36 UG21-213 45.50 46.50 1.00 24.80 UG21-214 12.00 13.50 1.50 6.35 UG21-214 18.00 20.76 2.76 74.59 INCLUDING 18.00 19.50 1.50 18.80 AND 19.50 20.76 1.26 141.00 UG21-214 28.00 30.50 2.50 4.85 UG21-214 33.00 34.50 1.50 5.36 UG21-215 13.50 15.00 1.50 2.09 UG21-215 18.00 18.71 0.71 2.35 UG21-215 20.00 21.50 1.50 4.21 UG21-215 28.00 30.23 2.23 8.95 INCLUDING 29.50 30.23 0.73 16.95 UG21-215 34.00 35.50 1.50 14.00 UG21-215 50.15 51.00 0.85 2.05 UG21-215 52.20 55.00 2.80 2.88 UG21-215 65.50 67.00 1.50 2.42 UG21-215 68.17 70.00 1.83 30.48 INCLUDING 68.17 68.90 0.73 71.80 UG21-215 76.00 76.97 0.97 7.31 UG21-215-A 68.30 69.14 0.84 55.80 UG21-215-A 74.50 76.00 1.50 4.74 UG21-215-A 92.50 93.51 1.01 2.47 UG21-215-A 104.50 105.57 1.07 2.27 UG21-216 25.50 27.00 1.50 8.72 UG21-216 28.24 30.50 2.26 6.43 INCLUDING 30.00 30.50 0.50 11.20 UG21-216 32.00 36.28 4.28 15.38 INCLUDING 32.00 32.50 0.50 109.50 UG21-217 NSA

True widths range from 60-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted Au composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au assays informing the length-weighted Au composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) UG21-178 4673.5 2227.7 478.8 70.0 360.0 29.1 UG21-179 4673.5 2227.7 478.6 61.0 360.0 23.0 UG21-180 4673.3 2228.1 478.0 136.5 0.0 5.0 UG21-181 4673.3 2228.4 477.3 129.0 360.0 -7.0 UG21-182 4673.4 2228.2 477.0 130.0 0.0 -30.0 UG21-183 4673.6 2228.1 478.2 141.0 2.0 14.1 UG21-184 4673.6 2228.1 476.7 130.0 12.0 -35.0 UG21-185 4673.7 2227.7 478.8 61.0 15.0 29.3 UG21-186 4673.8 2228.0 478.0 78.0 14.7 10.4 UG21-187 4673.4 2228.2 477.4 130.5 20.1 -15.1 UG21-188 4673.6 2228.1 478.2 78.0 24.9 -23.0 UG21-189 4673.2 2228.4 477.7 72.0 35.0 -0.1 UG21-190 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 146.6 352.5 23.0 UG21-191 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 135.0 0.1 7.1 UG21-192 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 131.5 4.1 13.1 UG21-193 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 132.0 356.0 -4.2 UG21-194 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 126.0 4.1 1.1 UG21-195 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 123.8 10.0 -4.0 UG21-196 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 120.0 4.0 -12.1 UG21-197 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 137.8 10.0 19.0 UG21-198 4845.7 2192.1 416.8 129.0 10.2 7.3 UG21-199 4845.7 2186.2 417.5 162.0 187.0 -6.0 UG21-200 4845.7 2186.2 417.5 159.0 175.6 6.1 UG21-201 4787.6 2307.6 537.8 64.0 177.3 28.7 UG21-202 4787.5 2307.8 538.7 65.0 177.3 51.2 UG21-203 4800.1 2235.8 499.5 25.0 179.2 11.9 UG21-204 4799.9 2236.0 499.8 50.5 181.6 20.6 UG21-205 4799.9 2236.6 500.4 51.5 180.6 36.1 UG21-206 4762.6 2220.9 492.3 90.0 358.2 17.5 UG21-207 4762.8 2214.5 492.6 61.5 180.7 2.9 UG21-208 4787.7 2307.5 537.9 76.0 177.3 28.7 UG21-209 4845.7 2186.2 417.5 144.0 186.0 6.0 UG21-210 4845.7 2186.2 417.5 146.0 186.0 15.1 UG21-211 4800.1 2235.7 499.4 60.5 180.2 11.9 UG21-212 4887.6 2297.3 505.8 21.0 178.6 -28.3 UG21-213 4887.6 2299.0 505.4 60.5 181.0 -51.7 UG21-214 4838.7 2290.2 507.9 37.0 185.9 29.7 UG21-215 4838.7 2290.2 508.1 90.0 188.9 29.7 UG21-215-A 4838.5 2289.6 507.5 139.0 188.9 29.7 UG21-216 4887.6 2297.3 505.8 61.5 180.1 -28.2 UG21-217 4881.8 2302.4 506.6 9.0 359.0 -0.2

