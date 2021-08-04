checkAd

EQ Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Virtual Event Runs from August 10-12, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence software that drives critical business outcomes for enterprises and agencies, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference. The highly respected conference, in its 41st year, is an informative and engaging event that brings together prominent industry thought leaders and the investment community. The EQ Works presentation will feature CEO and President Geoffrey Rotstein, as its host and he will also take questions from the investor community.

The EQ Works presentation will provide details on the rapid progress made by the organization in terms of its leadership position within the data analytics and intelligence space. Included in the conversation will be an update of its recent acquisition of Paymi, and how it will deliver incremental value to the already comprehensive data offering within the EQ platforms.

The virtual conference, for clients of Canaccord Genuity, runs from August 10-12, with Mr. Rotstein speaking on August 12 at 12pm.

About EQ Works

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

