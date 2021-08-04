ITOCO welcomes Mr. Xavier Eyamba as Director of its African Management and Development Team, Carbon Credits

checkAd

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Xavier Eyamba has joined the firm as Director of its African Management and Development Team, Carbon Credits and Capture.

Mr. Eyamba has over 25 years of experience supporting cross-functional teams for results-driven cutting-edge technology solutions to address the Environment, Greenhouse-gas emissions reduction across the Agriculture, Housing, Transportation, Carbon Credits, Carbon Capture, Oil & Gas and Power Sectors in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa.

Mr. Eyamba works as the CEO of Stratus Consult Limited, where he was selected as a representative to the (NDC) Nationally Determined Contribution Support Unit, UNFCCC Secretariat and World Resource Institute (WRI) to support Nigeria in the development agenda required to assist the country in meeting its NDC under the Paris Agreement UNFCCC. His services extend to achieving mitigation and adaptation targets for low Carbon, Climate Resilient development action plans that contributes to global climate goals.

Mr. Eyamba is engaged via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU); by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade & Investment, Investment Promotion Department (IPD) to proffer and implement adequate solutions on Environment & Industry required to attract green Investment for Green Industrial development as well as solutions for Carbon emission reduction across the industrial sectors.

Mr. Eyamba is part of the UK/Nigeria Climate Finance Accelerator Scheme team, and recently selected as a facilitator by Wilton Park sponsored by the British High Commission, Abuja on re-imagining nature-based solutions in Nigeria: in preparation for COP26 on tackling desertification, deforestation and Carbon Capture system to address the Sahel.

Mr. Eyamba is part of our team spearheading our Nopal Cactus, RECs, Carbon Sequestration and Carbon Capture Program in Nigeria and west Africa (ECOWAS STATE) to mitigate climate challenges of desertification and drought, land restoration (arid and semi-arid) and carbon sequestration covering the length of the African Great Green Wall. He is a founding member of Ecoplan Plc in Nigeria and West- Africa.

He is a partner to the Federal Ministry of Environment Department of Climate Change helping to promote the Country's carbon reduction program across sub national regions that delivers relevant technologies on mitigation and adaptation measures required to assist Nigeria meets its NDCs obligation through Public Private Partnerships.

The present Honorable Minister of Environment has commended and endorsed Mr. Eyamba's role and contribution towards aligning Environment & Industry for green Infrastructure development across the National and Subnational sector.

He is currently working on the process that will facilitate subnational regions to meet their NDC obligations which will be submitted regularly to the UNFCCC for a binding international review of progress made as part of Africa's strategic plan in view of the proposed Article 6 & ITMOs as promoted by Climate Focus, Netherlands.

About ITOCO Inc.:
ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Michael Paul, C.E.T.
President & CEO
ITOCO INC
ir@itoco.net
+1-905-829-5000
www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658248/ITOCO-welcomes-Mr-Xavier-Eyamba-as-D ...

ITOCO welcomes Mr. Xavier Eyamba as Director of its African Management and Development Team, Carbon Credits TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Xavier Eyamba has joined the firm as Director of its African Management and Development Team, Carbon Credits and Capture.Mr. Eyamba has over 25 …

