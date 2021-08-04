checkAd

Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its Generation 2.0 cleanH2steam DCC(TM) Boiler

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), has …

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), has filed for a series of new provisional patents associated with the advancements of its second generation hydrogen boiler with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

On May 26, 2021, JEV announced the launch of HT's newest Generation 2.0 cleanH2steam Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ (DCC™) Boiler 3000 Series design. The second generation DCC™ Boiler has an improved and streamlined fuel delivery system featuring high precision mass flow meters, increased process monitoring and remote management options. Improvements were also made to the ignitor design providing optimum combustion resulting in higher thermal efficiencies.

The enhanced engineering design was also accompanied by an active procurement strategy which led to metallurgy changes that address the current high cost and long lead time of stainless steel in global supply chains. 

There is no pathway to Net Zero targets without a robust, efficient, zero-emission boiler. Currently, 37 percent of the fossil fuels burned by US industry alone is to produce steam. HT's DCC™ is the only zero-emissions, closed-loop hydrogen boiler, which produces clean process steam without generating any air pollutants or emissions. The DCC™ system is designed to replace existing boilers that burn coal, natural gas, diesel, or fuel oil, which are estimated to account for over 20 percent of all global greenhouse gasses emitted each year.

"Our Hydrogen Technologies team has made significant advances with the DCC™ boiler, leveraging Jericho's financial and strategic capabilities to drive innovation," said CEO Brian Williamson. "The DCC™, designed without a smokestack for energy dissipating heat and gasses, is the only hydrogen-based boiler with ZERO greenhouse gas emissions. Our disruptive technology enables meaningful GHG emissions reduction for large users of heat and steam. With the filing of our recent patent application, we are preparing a broader marketing campaign targeting users with large thermal loads worldwide."

