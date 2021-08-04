checkAd

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Provide 1 MW Biogas Power System for Wastewater Treatment Facility in Central America

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Renewable Fuel Projects Made up 13% of Total Revenues in Fiscal 2021VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation …

Renewable Fuel Projects Made up 13% of Total Revenues in Fiscal 2021

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that its Direct Solution Sales Team received a contract for a Capstone Signature Series C1000S system to operate grid-connected on biogas at a wastewater treatment facility in Central America.

The new system, currently slated to be commissioned in November 2021, is expected to allow the site to reduce the amount of electricity needed to be purchased from the local utility. As a biogas-based system, the configuration will capture the methane produced by the anaerobic digesters and use it to fuel the C1000S system. Due to the coastal location, the system will include a high humidity enclosure, which minimizes the effects of the climate and helps ensure equipment reliability.

"Thanks to the anaerobic digesters, the plant essentially has access to free fuel. In addition, the methane produced will no longer need to be flared off into the atmosphere, which will reduce the plant's emissions and improve air quality for local communities," said Jim Crouse, Capstone Green Energy Chief Revenue Officer.

Capstone has appointed DTC Machinery, the Company's distributor in Central America, to provide support once the system is installed and commissioned.

According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI),biogas can provide a clean, renewable, and reliable source of baseload power in place of coal or natural gas. Renewable baseload power can complement more intermittent renewables. Similar to natural gas, biogas can also be used as a source of peak power that can be rapidly ramped up. Using stored biogas limits the amount of methane released into the atmosphere and reduces dependence on fossil fuels. The reduction of methane emissions derived from tapping all the potential biogas in the United States is estimated to be equal to the annual emissions of up to 11 million passenger vehicles.

Capstone Green Energy is focused on increasing the use of biogas and other renewable fuels. In fiscal year 2021, 13% of Capstone Green Energy revenues were derived from biogas-to-energy projects or other renewable fuels. Generating electricity from biogas is a process that has been widely implemented around the world. World Biogas Association estimates that there are approximately 132,000 small, medium or large-scale digesters operating in the world, providing a large-scale global opportunity for implementing new biogas-based systems.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Provide 1 MW Biogas Power System for Wastewater Treatment Facility in Central America Renewable Fuel Projects Made up 13% of Total Revenues in Fiscal 2021VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...