1 Hotel Toronto Is Now Open

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1 Hotels, the mission-driven, sustainable, luxury hospitality brand opens 1 Hotel Toronto, the sixth property in its portfolio, in partnership with Mohari Hospitality. To mark its Canadian debut, the hotel will host a ceremonial "Tree Planting" with Tree Canada whereby 2021 native trees will be planted throughout the city.

As the new sustainable sanctuary plants roots in downtown Toronto, the luxury hotel celebrates its commitment to conservation by planting 2021 trees throughout the city.

"1 Hotel Toronto sets a new standard for responsible luxury hospitality and serves as a city escape where guests can connect with nature," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht. "1 Hotels embraces the idea that living well includes protecting the natural beauty around us and we look forward to introducing our mission to the like-minded city of Toronto."

"With the opening of 1 Hotel Toronto, Mohari has rooted itself deeper within the Toronto community", said Mark Scheinberg, Founder of Mohari Hospitality. "We are proud to bring a new level of service and luxury hospitality experience to the city, and through the planting of trees, mark our commitment to the local community and environment."

With the goal of preserving the planet and minimizing its carbon footprint, 1 Hotel Toronto is powered by Ontario's renewable energy systems and expects to divert over 85% of waste from landfills. On-site composting turns all organic wet waste into reusable soil for the 3,300 plants on property and multiple gardens.

The design of the property pays tribute to Toronto's local environment and natural beauty through the use of raw materials and textures sourced throughout Ontario. Featuring 112 guest rooms including 21 suites with city and skyline views, room amenities include heated floors, plants, organic cotton linens, yoga mats, and customized organic bath products. An in-room water filtration system along with tumblers and carafes made from reclaimed wine bottles reduces the need for single use-plastics. The hotel's in-room dining menu allows guests to eat mindfully with a selection of dishes that celebrate Ontario-grown ingredients. Other guest amenities include a rooftop pool and The Field House fitness facility. Indoor and outdoor venues allow a versatile setting for meetings and celebrations.