Gamida Cell Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Management will discuss the company’s progress during the quarter, including advances in the development of omidubicel, which has the potential to be the first approved cell therapy for blood cancer patients in need of an allogeneic bone marrow transplant, following the planned BLA submission in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gamida Cell will also provide an update on its pipeline of NAM-enabled natural killer (NK) cell therapies, including GDA-201 and genetically-modified NK cell constructs. The Company is planning an IND submission to support the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of cryopreserved, off-the-shelf GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large b-cell lymphomas.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide an update on the company.

The webcast will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or 409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 9949715. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the anticipated submission of a BLA for omidubicel and an IND for GDA-201, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to Gamida Cell’s ability to prepare regulatory filings and the review process therefor; complications in Gamida Cell’s ability to manufacture its products; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 9, 2021, as amended on March 22, 2021, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Gamida Cell as of the date of this release.

