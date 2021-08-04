checkAd

Box Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

04.08.2021   

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. On that day, Box’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss Box’s financial results and business developments.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4886758, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID.

What:

Box Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT

Webcast:

www.box.com/investors

A live webcast will be accessible from the Box investor relations website at www.box.com/investors. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 4886758 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on September 1, 2021.

About Box
 Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
 During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation, and does not necessarily intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

