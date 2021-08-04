Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting during a fireside chat at the upcoming virtual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 8:35am ET. The session entitled “HAE There- Development Landscape in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)” will include an overview of the HAE treatment landscape, information about Catabasis’s lead program QLS-215, and a Q&A session.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush39/panel11/2571740, and will also be available in the investors section of the Company’s website, www.catabasis.com, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope with life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche diseases. Our lead program, QLS-215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

