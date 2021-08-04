Cortexyme to Present at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11th

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced that Chris Lowe, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of Cortexyme’s investor website at ir.cortexyme.com. The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.