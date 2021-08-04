checkAd

Cortexyme to Present at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11th

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer's disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced that Chris Lowe, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of Cortexyme’s investor website at ir.cortexyme.com. The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying pivotal GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, periodontitis, and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

Cortexyme


