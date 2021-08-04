checkAd

Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS), an infrastructure and maintenance services company, will release financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before financial markets open on August 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast later that morning to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

August 18, 2021
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 493-6780
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13722254. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of building, maintenance and support services to infrastructure customers in the energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.




