Cyxtera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that its executives will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Cowen and Company’s 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit: Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10.
- Raymond James’ Park City Summit: Fonseca and Carlos Sagasta, Cyxtera’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in panel discussions on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12.
About Cyxtera
Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005113/en/
