UiPath, Public Sector Automation Leader, Announces Formation of Public Sector Advisory Board to Meet Growing Customer Demand

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the formation of its first Public Sector Advisory Board. The Board, comprised of former government technology officials, economists, and academia, will provide UiPath with external perspectives on all facets of government, global economic trends, and new opportunities for automation to help public sector agencies meet their missions.

UiPath has deployed its automation platform in more than half of U.S. states and 92 U.S. federal departments and agencies, and the need for automation continues to grow. The U.S. federal government plans to spend $65 billion on digital infrastructure over the next eight years and in a recent NASCIO survey, 77% of state CIOs said their interest in automation software is driven by the need to improve the delivery of services to citizens. The Public Sector Advisory Board’s insight and knowledge of the unique challenges of government organizations, their specific missions, and legislative and policy priorities will inform how UiPath continues to approach this market segment and ultimately will lead to automation solutions that can make governments more efficient and effective.