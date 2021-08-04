checkAd

UiPath, Public Sector Automation Leader, Announces Formation of Public Sector Advisory Board to Meet Growing Customer Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the formation of its first Public Sector Advisory Board. The Board, comprised of former government technology officials, economists, and academia, will provide UiPath with external perspectives on all facets of government, global economic trends, and new opportunities for automation to help public sector agencies meet their missions.

UiPath has deployed its automation platform in more than half of U.S. states and 92 U.S. federal departments and agencies, and the need for automation continues to grow. The U.S. federal government plans to spend $65 billion on digital infrastructure over the next eight years and in a recent NASCIO survey, 77% of state CIOs said their interest in automation software is driven by the need to improve the delivery of services to citizens. The Public Sector Advisory Board’s insight and knowledge of the unique challenges of government organizations, their specific missions, and legislative and policy priorities will inform how UiPath continues to approach this market segment and ultimately will lead to automation solutions that can make governments more efficient and effective.

The following 7 board members will meet regularly and serve a minimum one-year term:

  • Aneesh Chopra – former U.S. CTO (2009-2012), former Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia (2006-2009), President of CareJourney, and author
  • Tyler Cowen – professor and economist at George Mason University
  • Suzette Kent – former CIO of the federal government and CEO of Kent Advisory Services
  • Gopal Khanna – former Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, former CIO, State of Minnesota, and Executive-in-Residence at the Medical Industry Leadership Institute at University of Minnesota
  • Matt Lira – former Special Assistant to the President for Innovation Policy and Initiatives at the White House Office of American Innovation
  • Shelley Metzenbaum – former Associate Director of Performance and Personnel Management at White House Office of Management and Budget, launched Performance.gov, government policy implementation expert and advocate
  • John Zangardi – former CIO, Department of Homeland Security, former Acting DoD CIO, former DON CIO and acquisition executive, and current president of Redhorse Corporation

“The insights gained from this group of trusted advisors will be instrumental for UiPath to continue to innovate for the specialized needs of public sector agencies and their employees and constituents through automation,” said Chris Townsend, Area Vice President, Public Sector at UiPath. “Our Public Sector Advisory Board members each bring an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge that will help us continue to shape strong and meaningful relationships within the public sector and solution development at a time when government is rapidly turning to digital transformation to modernize how it operates and serves the public.”

Learn more about how UiPath drives better delivery of public sector services here.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

UiPath Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UiPath, Public Sector Automation Leader, Announces Formation of Public Sector Advisory Board to Meet Growing Customer Demand UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the formation of its first Public Sector Advisory Board. The Board, comprised of former government technology officials, economists, and academia, will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21UiPath Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Dentsu Blazes Trail as First in Its Industry to Migrate to UiPath Automation Cloud
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21UiPath Joins TSANet to Fast Track Automation to its Customers Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten