checkAd

Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADX-2191 to Treat Retinitis Pigmentosa

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP). There are no approved drug treatments for patients with RP, a clinical group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision. The disease affects an estimated 82,000-110,000 individuals in the United States, and approximately 1 in 4,000 people worldwide.

“Retinitis pigmentosa is a serious and incurable sight-threatening disease that represents a major unmet need in the field of ophthalmology,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. "ADX-2191 has now received orphan designations for three distinct clinical indications, highlighting the broad platform potential of ADX-2191 to treat an array of rare retinal disorders.”

Methotrexate inhibits dihydrofolic reductase, an enzyme involved in cellular replication and activation. In addition to RP, the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ADX-2191 for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, a rare, aggressive, high-grade cancer; and both orphan drug and fast track designation to ADX-2191 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a rare inflammatory disorder of the retina that leads to severe retinal scarring and blindness and is the leading cause of failure of retinal reattachment surgery.

The FDA’s orphan drug designation program is designed to provide financial incentives to sponsors for developing drugs and biologics for rare diseases and conditions, in part defined as affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Sponsors of designated orphan drugs are eligible for partial tax credits for clinical trial costs, waiver of the user fee for marketing applications and, upon approval, consideration for seven years of marketing exclusivity.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel immune-modulating therapies to treat ocular and systemic diseases. Two of the company’s lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection), a drug candidate in Phase 3 testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3
Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADX-2191 to Treat Retinitis Pigmentosa Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADX-2191 to Treat Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten