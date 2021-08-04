Alpine Immune Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company management will also present at the following upcoming investor events and conferences:

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of market. Alpine will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Bernstein CD28 Day

Presentation: Monday, August 9, 12:15 p.m. ET (9:15 a.m. PT)

Following the presentation, the presented materials from the Bernstein CD28 Day will be available under “Events & Presentations” portion of the Investors section of the company website.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

For Your IOnly - Progress, Challenges in Immuno-Oncology Panel: Wednesday, August 11, 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT)

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live call by phone, dial (800) 816-3005 (domestic) or (857) 770-0069 (international) and reference conference ID: 8145346. A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

