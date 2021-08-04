checkAd

Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Jurox, a privately held animal health company, which develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of veterinary medicines for treating companion animals and livestock. Jurox’s operations are based in Australia, with additional regional offices and subsidiaries in New Zealand, U.S., Canada and the UK. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Once completed, the acquisition of Jurox will bring Zoetis a range of important products primed for greater global expansion; a valuable animal health portfolio, including Alfaxan, a leading anaesthetic product for companion animals; and high-quality, local manufacturing operations in Australia, a critical region for growth. Australia is Zoetis’ fifth largest market, based on $207 million in revenue in 2020.

“Jurox’s portfolio plays to the strengths of our core business and will be a complementary fit with the solutions we deliver to veterinary professionals, livestock producers and pet owners,” said Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck. “We continue to look for investment opportunities where we can combine a terrific business with the strengths of Zoetis and enhance the combined value to our business and customers. With Zoetis’ global sales and regulatory expertise in more than 45 direct markets, we look forward to expanding the impact and reach of the entire Jurox portfolio.” Jurox manufactures and commercializes more than 150 products, including parasiticides, anti-infectives, anaesthesia, cardiology and reproduction for animals.

“Jurox and Zoetis share similar beliefs about the important role animal health plays in the world, as well as the high standards we must keep to bring meaningful solutions to our customers,” said Jurox CEO John O’Brien. “We look forward to the future that Jurox and Zoetis can build together in Australia and around the world.”

“Beginning as a small Australian family business, we have been able to grow and become a trusted partner to our customers, based on our dedicated people and high-quality products,” said Jurox CFO Gwen O’Brien. “We have come to know Zoetis over the years as a business partner, and this agreement marks an exciting, new chapter in our history, bringing global scale and capabilities to our operations and team.”

“We are grateful to the O’Brien family for entrusting the future of their business to Zoetis,” said Lance Williams, Senior Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, for Zoetis. “We both appreciate the important role animal health plays for nurturing the world, as well as the performance and passion that comes from colleagues with an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset.”

