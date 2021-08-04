Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Monday, August 30, 2021 after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Listen via Internet:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196880/24BC0275269B04E29333C1B96ABDE1DA

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson's website www.nordson.com/investors. The webcast will be archived until Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

