EDAP Announces Select Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total company second quarter 2021 revenue of approximately EUR 10.4 million (USD $12.4 million) increased 11.8% year-over-year; first half 2021 total company revenue of EUR 20.7 million (USD $24.8 million) increased 22.5%

During the second quarter, U.S. HIFU treatment volumes increased 79% over the comparable period in 2020

Ended the second quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 45 million (USD $53.3 million)

Announced hiring of veteran robotic medical device executive Ryan Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, EDAP Technomed Inc.

Company to report full second quarter financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 25, and host a conference call on Thursday, August 26 at 8:30am ET





LYON, France, August 4, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, reports today select preliminary unaudited second quarter financial and operating results. The company anticipates reporting total second quarter revenue of approximately EUR 10.4 million (USD $12.4 million), representing an increase of 11.8% over EUR 9.3 million (USD $10.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020. First half total company revenue of EUR 20.7 million (USD $24.8 million) increased 22.5% over EUR 16.9 million (USD $18.7 million) for the first half of 2020.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “While the effects of the COVID pandemic continued to impact hospital capital equipment timelines and our overall HIFU revenue during the second quarter, we made steady progress building further clinical validation with leading reference centers. We are seeing a robust pipeline of Focal One opportunities and believe several leading institutions will begin offering treatments during the second half of the year.”

“Notwithstanding the weakness in hospital capex, however, we were very pleased to see significant growth – 79% - in our U.S. treatment volumes, a metric that we regard as a key leading indicator of HIFU utilization. The significant growth in the number of treatments performed is a very positive trend that reflects accelerating adoption of HIFU in the US. With the successful financing that we completed in April, we exited the second quarter with cash of more than $53 million and are well financed to continue to execute against our U.S. growth and expansion plans.”