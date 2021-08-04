checkAd

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
4 August 2021 at 15:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20210803130904_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.13655 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 102 Volume weighted average price: 5.13655 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations





