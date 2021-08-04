Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 25, 2021

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

