VMworld 2021 Returns in October, Bringing Together the Best in Multi-Cloud

VMworld 2021 attendees will learn about the latest developments in Multi-Cloud, App Modernization, Security, Networking, Edge, End User Services, as well as hear about VMware’s vision and strategy for accelerating innovation and inspiring change. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This year’s theme, “Imagine That,” encapsulates the breadth of opportunities that VMworld 2021 offers attendees to learn and connect. Attendees will learn about innovative new solutions, hear perspectives on multi-cloud challenges from industry experts and VMware executives, dive into educational and technical content, and engage with experts across the industry ecosystem.

On October 4, VMware will host DevOps Loop at VMworld, a new collaborative, one-day event for DevOps practitioners to share and discuss how DevOps is evolving in a world of modern apps and Kubernetes. Starting on October 5, VMworld will feature general session keynotes featuring customers, partners and VMware executives, and hundreds of breakout sessions and customer panels, certification trainings and labs on industry topics. VMworld attendees will learn about the latest developments in App Modernization, Multi-Cloud, Security, Networking, Edge, End User Services, as well as hear about VMware’s vision and strategy for accelerating innovation and inspiring change.

“VMworld is the epicenter of industry conversations and breakthrough technological innovations—from virtualization at its outset to multi-cloud today,” said Sumit Dhawan, President at VMware. “With peers from around the globe, including customers, partners, VMware executives and technologists, and best-in-field knowledge experts, we hope to inspire attendees to imagine the possibilities to address their technology challenges and accelerate innovation by sharing their learnings and insights.”

​At VMworld 2021, attendees will be able to:

Discover new and emerging product breakthroughs, best practices, and case studies

Learn how global companies are using multi-cloud solutions from VMware to meet their competitive needs

Meet with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities across today’s industries

Engage with VMware's partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other IT executives – a "who's who" in digital business

Gain direct experience in expert-guided hands-on labs and VMware certification opportunities

About VMworld 2021

VMworld 2021 is the world’s premier cloud computing and digital infrastructure event. VMworld features 600+ unique sessions and labs, more than 75 sponsors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to a software-defined business – from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

