Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2021

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of September, October, and November 2021.

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date September 9/23/2021 9/22/2021 10/1/2021 October 10/22/2021 10/21/2021 11/1/2021 November 11/22/2021 11/19/2021 12/1/2021

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change

from

Previous

Distribution HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. September $0.04900 Income - October $0.04900 Income November $0.04900 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. September $0.03000 Income - October $0.03000 Income November $0.03000 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. September $0.09450 Income - October $0.09450 Income November $0.09450 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. September $0.06700 Income - October $0.06700 Income November $0.06700 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. September $0.10100 Income - October $0.10100 Income November $0.10100 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. September $0.06650 Income - October $0.06650 Income November $0.06650 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. September $0.11250 Income - October $0.11250 Income November $0.11250 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. September $0.02350 Income - October $0.02350 Income November $0.02350 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. September $0.04050 Income (0.0020) October $0.04050 Income November $0.04050 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. September $0.02180 Income - October $0.02180 Income November $0.02180 Income MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. September $0.04750 Income - October $0.04750 Income November $0.04750 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

