checkAd

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of September, October, and November 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

September

9/23/2021

9/22/2021

10/1/2021

October

10/22/2021

10/21/2021

11/1/2021

November

11/22/2021

11/19/2021

12/1/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

September

$0.04900

 

Income

-

 

 

October

$0.04900

 

Income

 

 

 

November

$0.04900

 

Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.

September

$0.03000

Income

-

October

$0.03000

Income

November

$0.03000

Income

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

September

$0.09450

Income

-

October

$0.09450

Income

November

$0.09450

Income

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

September

$0.06700

Income

-

October

$0.06700

Income

November

$0.06700

Income

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

September

$0.10100

Income

-

October

$0.10100

Income

November

$0.10100

Income

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

September

$0.06650

Income

-

October

$0.06650

Income

November

$0.06650

Income

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

September

$0.11250

Income

-

October

$0.11250

Income

November

$0.11250

Income

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

September

$0.02350

Income

-

October

$0.02350

Income

November

$0.02350

Income

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

September

$0.04050

Income

(0.0020)

October

$0.04050

Income

November

$0.04050

Income

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.

September

$0.02180

Income

-

October

$0.02180

Income

November

$0.02180

Income

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

September

$0.04750

Income

-

October

$0.04750

Income

November

$0.04750

Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

Wst Ast Hi In F/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of September, October, and November 2021 Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of September, October, and November 2021. The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below: Month Record …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrWestern Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten