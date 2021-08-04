Cornerstone Building Brands Announces CEO Retirement and Transition Plan

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that James S. Metcalf will retire as chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 6, 2021. As part of the leadership transition, Mr. Metcalf will continue in the role of executive chairman of the board through March 31, 2022. Rose Lee will succeed Mr. Metcalf as president and CEO and will join the board as a director of the Company.

Ms. Rose Lee was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands (Photo: Business Wire)

“Leading Cornerstone Building Brands since its inception has been such an honor for me,” said James S. Metcalf, chairman and chief executive officer. “Together, we worked diligently to deliver on our strategy towards profitable growth and strengthen our industry leadership. This has been a remarkable journey of transformation and growth and the Company is well prepared for this leadership transition,” Mr. Metcalf continued.

Over the last year, the Board of Directors conducted a comprehensive search process to identify a successor. Ms. Lee’s background and experience working with well-respected industry leading manufacturing companies, makes her an excellent addition to the Company. Specifically, she has held multiple senior leadership positions at DuPont, most recently serving as president of the Water and Protection business and at Saint-Gobain, where she led building products businesses for the residential end-markets.

“Rose’s background, skills, and expertise give the board full confidence that she is the right person to serve as the next leader of Cornerstone Building Brands as it continues positioning for growth and value creation. I have full confidence that Rose and our management team will continue to provide dynamic leadership to create even greater success for our customers, shareholders and employees,” Mr. Metcalf concluded.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to acknowledge and thank Jim for his steadfast leadership and for developing a winning management team that is poised for future success,” said John Krenicki, Jr, lead director of the Cornerstone Building Brands Board of Directors. “He was instrumental in creating an exterior building products industry leader beginning with the merger of NCI Building Systems & Ply Gem, integrating multiple acquisitions, driving portfolio simplification and setting a high bar for performance. We were very fortunate to have an exceptional leader like Jim at the helm as the Company navigated during the pandemic,” Mr. Krenicki continued.