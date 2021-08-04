Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Report Reveals How 2020 Transformed Today’s Threat Landscape

More than 48 million observed messages containing malware capable of downloading ransomware foreshadowed the risk of recent high-profile cyber attacks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today unveiled its annual Human Factor report, which provides a comprehensive examination of the three main facets of user risk—vulnerability, attacks, and privilege—and how the extraordinary events of 2020 transformed the current threat landscape. Human Factor 2021 draws on data and insight from a year’s worth of research, covering threats detected, mitigated, and resolved across one of the largest datasets in cybersecurity.

