Beyond Meat Expands Partnership With A&W Canada To Launch Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Nationwide for a Limited Time Starting August 9

Perfect for dipping, dunking and sharing, Beyond Meat Nuggets offer the same universally loved experience as traditional chicken nuggets while offering 18 grams of plant-based protein per six pieces. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Meat Nuggets are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones, or cholesterol.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, today announced another exciting milestone in its partnership with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. The launch taps into the growing consumer demand for chicken from quick-service restaurants 1 as well as an increased demand for plant-based proteins 2 . Beyond Meat Nuggets offer fans a crispy, craveable plant-based chicken nugget option with all the benefits of plant-based protein and no sacrifice on taste or flavour.

Beyond Meat and A&W Canada first partnered in 2018 to introduce the popular Beyond Meat Burger to Canadian consumers, earning recognition from burger enthusiasts nationwide. With this launch, the two brands are once again partnering to bring Canadians best-in-class plant-based options that meet consumers’ evolving needs and preferences.

“Beyond Meat Nuggets couldn’t come at a more perfect time,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’ve doubled down on plant-based chicken this summer, just as consumer demand for chicken is skyrocketing. Following the success of our partnership on the Beyond Burger, we’re proud to be working with A&W Canada to debut Beyond Meat Nuggets in Canada.”

“Many Canadians are looking for plant-based options, but they don’t want to compromise on taste,” said Tom Newitt, VP of Marketing at A&W Canada. “We have been on a search for the best, most delicious plant-based nugget and are excited for our guests to try our new Beyond Meat Nuggets. We think nugget lovers will be very impressed!”

As part of the company’s expanding plant-based poultry platform, Beyond Meat has been making momentous strides in plant-based chicken in recent weeks, including the launch of Beyond Chicken Tenders in the U.S. Beyond Meat Nuggets, a brand new product, are making their debut at A&W Canada locations nationwide, marking an important milestone between Beyond Meat and A&W Canada as they work to bring increased choice and more diverse protein options to menus.