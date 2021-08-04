checkAd

Allied Esports and NASCAR Announce Gaming Truck Event Tour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:05  |  35   |   |   

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and NASCAR today announced an event tour that will bring gaming activations to racing fans in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005194/en/

The Allied Esports Truck will bring gaming experiences to seven NASCAR races in 2021 starting August 6-8 at Watkins Glen, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Allied Esports Truck will bring gaming experiences to seven NASCAR races in 2021 starting August 6-8 at Watkins Glen, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Allied Esports Truck, North America’s first and only 18-wheel gaming truck, will make seven stops at NASCAR Cup Series race Midways and Fan Zones starting August 6-8 at Go Bowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen, New York and concluding November 4-7 at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 80-foot, 35-ton mobile gaming arena, which includes a main stage, caster booth, roof deck and full production capabilities, will host gameplay featuring Rocket League and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as iRacing on simulators. Participating fans will have the chance to play for prizes and giveaways throughout each weekend activation. On select dates, fans will also have the first opportunity to get their hands on a limited demo of the new NASCAR 21 video game from Motorsport Games.

“The integration of gaming into major sporting events is a family focused, entertaining way to attract new audiences and brands,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “The Allied Esports Truck shines a spotlight on gamers and the communities they live in, and we are thrilled to partner with NASCAR to bring racing and gaming fans across the country a new race weekend experience.”

“Gaming has had a massive impact on the world of NASCAR over the past year and a half – to the point where it is now undeniably part of the sport’s DNA in the digital age,” said Nick Rend, managing director of gaming, NASCAR. “With that in mind, as fans across the nation return to our race tracks this summer and fall, we believe it’s crucial that gaming plays a central role in that on-site NASCAR experience – and Allied Esports is helping us accomplish that in a truly unique way.”

The Allied Esports Truck will make appearances at the following NASCAR Cup Series races:

August 6-8 – Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, New York
August 21-22 – FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan
August 27-28 – Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida
October 2-3 – YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama
October 23-24 – Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Seite 1 von 4
Allied Esports Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Esports and NASCAR Announce Gaming Truck Event Tour Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and NASCAR today announced an event tour that will bring gaming activations to racing fans in 2021. This press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Resignation of CEO Frank Ng and Appointment of New CEO Libing (Claire) Wu
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Allied Esports Entertainment Completes Sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners, LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten